Mick Jagger joins The Rolling Stones for a stellar show in Paris

He is touring Europe during the Rolling Stones’ SIXTY tour.

And Mick Jagger, 78, certainly delivered a performance of a lifetime alongside his bandmates as they took the stage for an amazing show at the Hippodrome de Longchamp in Paris on Saturday.

The band’s always energetic frontman seemed to be in a good mood as he set foot on stage to perform in front of a very large audience.

The music legend seemed ready to rock and roll when he was joined by fellow band members Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.

During the concert, Mick could be seen singing passionately into the microphone while wearing a vibrant bomber jacket with eye-catching floral details.

To complete the outfit, he opted for a black T-shirt under the jacket, along with black jeans for a rock ‘n’ roll look.

The musician was in his element as he performed and danced with band members for the highly anticipated concert in Paris.

Mick’s fellow bandmate Keith Richards also looked like a quintessential rock star, wearing a black leather jacket with a hip zebra print shirt.

The star also went for a crazy haircut and decorated a pink and orange headband for the concert.

Ronnie Wood, on the other hand, wore a unique jacket just like his bandmate Mick for the show.

The concert comes after Mick recently explored Brussels for the Rolling Stones’ final performance.

And during the trip, he posed for a variety of playful snaps, which he later posted to his Instagram page while sightseeing in Brussels.

He went on to caption his snaps: ‘I had a great time exploring Brussels, looking forward to seeing you tonight at King Baudouin!’

The band recently returned to the stage in Amsterdam in early July after postponing their show for a month.

Their reason for the delay was that Mick had tested positive for COVID-19.

And last month, the rock star shared an update with his fans in which he insisted that he was “feeling much better” and thanked them all for his well wishes.

On Instagram, Mick said: “Thank you so much for your well wishes and messages over the past few days.”

“I feel much better and can’t wait to get back on the podium next week! The date in Amsterdam has been moved to July 7th and we will have news about the new Bern date as soon as possible.

He signs: ‘Goodbye! Mick’.