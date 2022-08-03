Mick Jagger delights fans as he lifts up his top in response to TOPLESS blonde

Sir Mick Jagger delighted his fans during the Rolling Stones performance in Madrid, Spain on Monday when he flashed his chest at a topless fan.

The rocker, 79, shared the hilarious clip on his Instagram Stories Tuesday night during a rendition of (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.

Wearing a black satin shirt over a black tee and his signature skinny jeans, he gave the performance of his life when he clocked the beautiful blonde.

Jumping Jack Flash! Mick Jagger delighted fans when he lifted his top in response to a TOPLESS blonde in the audience at a Rolling Stones performance in Spain on Monday

Looks like he CAN get some satisfaction: The 79-year-old rocker shared the hilarious clip on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday night during a rendition of (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

She sat on a friend’s shoulders and waved an American flag in the air as she danced without a top or bra on.

Mick quickly lifted his T-shirt before continuing to dance and energetically throwing his arms in the air.

The girl could then be seen putting her bra back on.

Mick and the rest of his band are now in Germany and Wednesday night the Stones will play in Berlin as part of their SIXTY tour.

He still has it: The girl sat on a friend’s shoulders and waved an American flag in the sky as she danced without a top or bra on

Do what he’s good at! After his flash, Mick went back to throwing out his very unique dance moves

Last week, Mick, his ballerina girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, 35, and his son Lucas, 23, celebrated his 79th birthday in Düsseldorf.

To mark the occasion, the star was treated to a night out with traditional German music and dance with his family.

Lucas took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with his ‘Dadda’ as he sat on his knee and was surrounded by the performers dressed in traditional Lederhosen.

Mick himself posted a similar photo to his Instagram grid with the dancers, writing in the caption: ‘Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Had a great one here in Dusseldorf! xx’

Pleasure! Last week, Mick’s son Lucas shared a photo as the rocker celebrated his 79th birthday with Melanie Hamrick in Düsseldorf as they enjoyed traditional German dance.

Lucas’ mother is Luciana Gimenez who performed as ‘queen of drums’ for The Rolling Stones more than ten years ago.

She had a famous affair with Mick behind his then-partner Jerry Hall, which resulted in the birth of their son Lucas in 1999.

Luciana found out she was pregnant with Mick’s child in 1998 after an eight-month affair, which resulted in Jerry and Mick’s 22-year breakup.

In 1999, Luciana was described by Jerry as “the straw that broke the camel’s back” during her breakup with Mick.

Back in action: The Stones recently returned to the stage after postponing shows due to Mick testing positive for COVID-19 (pictured on stage in Brussels on July 11)

Mick and his current girlfriend Melanie are the parents of Deveraux, five.

One of the oldest, Jade, is 45 years older than Deveraux and already a grandmother, which makes him a great-uncle.

His first child, daughter Karis, 51, was the result of an affair with actress and singer Marsha Hunt, then he had daughter Jade, 50, with his then-wife Bianca.

The hitmaker also has four children with Jerry Hall: daughters Elizabeth, 38, and Georgia, 30, and sons James, 36, and Gabriel, 24.