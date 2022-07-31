Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood depart hotel ahead of Rolling Stones’ Stockholm gig

Rolling Stones legends Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood set out from their Stockholm hotel on Sunday afternoon, ahead of their performance at Friends Arena.

Lead singer Mick, 79, cut a neat figure in a teal blazer that he paired with matching trousers and a T-shirt, while wearing a gray baseball cap as an accessory.

Guitarist Ronnie, 75, caught the eye in a black shirt with red and white prints as he stepped outside with one of his six-year-old twin daughters.

Emerging: Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones (pictured) looked smart in a teal blazer as he left his Stockholm hotel on Sunday with Ronnie Wood for their performance

He layered the hip number over a classic white t-shirt and contrasted it with a pair of black sweatpants featuring the band’s lip-and-tongue logo.

The former Faces band member frames his face with turtle screens and held hands with Alice or Gracie, who he shares with wife Sally, 44.

He sauntered through the city streets in casual sneakers and pointed to the sky as he greeted fans and photographers.

Mick and Ronnie are currently touring Europe with bandmate Keith Richards as part of their Sixty concerts, which conclude in Berlin on Wednesday.

Wow! Guitarist Ronnie, 75, caught the eye in a black shirt with red and white prints as he stepped outside with one of his six-year-old twin daughters

Stand out: He layered the hip number over a classic white tee and contrasted it with a pair of black joggers featuring the band’s lip-and-tongue logo

Devoted Dad: The former Faces band member frames his face in tortoiseshell colors and held hands with Alice or Gracie, who he shares with wife Sally, 44

It comes after Mick celebrated his 79th birthday with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and son Lucas, 23, in Dusseldorf on Tuesday when he took a break from his gig schedule.

To mark the occasion, the star was treated to a night out with traditional German music and dance with his family.

Lucas took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with his ‘Dadda’ as he sat on his knee and was surrounded by the performers dressed in traditional Lederhosen.

Meanwhile, Melanie, 35, shared a short clip of the dancers on her Instagram story as they twirled around and captioned the post: “Happy birthday celebrations to my favorite person in the world!”

Stylish: Singer Mick, 79, cut a neat figure in a teal blazer that he paired with matching trousers and a T-shirt, while wearing a gray baseball cap as an accessory

Busy bee: It comes after Mick celebrated his 79th birthday with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and son Lucas, 23, in Düsseldorf on Tuesday while taking a break from his schedule

Mick himself posted a similar photo to his Instagram grid with the dancers, writing in the caption: ‘Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Had a great one here in Dusseldorf! xx’

The Stones’ Sixty Tour was announced in March and kicked off in Spain’s capital at the end of May.

It will end almost two months later in Stockholm, Sweden, with British fans filling Hyde Park on June 25 and July 3.

It is the first European tour without drummer Charlie Watts after his death in August 2021.