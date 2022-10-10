Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall prove they are the ULTIMATE friendly exes at dinner in Paris

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall proved to be the ultimate friendly exes when they sat down to dinner next to his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and model daughter Georgia May Jagger.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick and American model and actress Jerry were together for 22 years, had four children together and were often depicted as the famous couple of the time.

But after going their separate ways – 45 years after they first got together – the pair are still happy to be in each other’s company, even with new partners in tow.

cozy! Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall (right) proved to be the ultimate friendly exes as they sat next to his new girlfriend Melanie Hamrick (center left) and daughter Georgia May Jagger

Georgia May posted several snaps from her time at Paris Fashion Week and showed her 1.2 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look.

And in one of the photos, the 30-year-old model sat next to her rocker dad Mick, 79, his ballet dancer, girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, 35, and mom Jerry, 69.

The group of four all beamed their radiant smiles as they sat close together in a swanky restaurant in Paris.

Mick and Jerry have been photographed many times in the years since their divorce in 1999, often in support of their four children and their final career ventures.

Supportive Parents: Mick and Jerry have been photographed many times in the years since their divorce in 1999, often supporting their four children (pictured with Georgia in 2014)

This Parisian run-in was no different, as the amorous parents got together to watch their third-born Georgia May take to the catwalk for Vivienne Westwood.

Jerry also joined Georgia in the front row at the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show in late September.

The close-knit mother and daughter fit into all-black ensembles as they posed for breathtaking photos in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Former model and muse Jerry, 61, only recently finalized her divorce from media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 91.

The couple became engaged in January 2016 and married less than two months later at a church in Fleet Street, London, a week before his 85th birthday.

But after seven years together, their marriage was dissolved after Hall filed for divorce in July this year, citing irreconcilable differences.

Famed dad Mick, meanwhile, has recorded in New York City with bandmate Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, all photographed leaving a music studio over the weekend.

This year, the band performed a series of concerts as part of their Sixty Tour, celebrating 60 years of Rolling Stone’s music.

Past: Rolling Stones frontman Mick and American model Jerry dated for 22 years and had four children together (pictured in London in 1983)

Media couple: Former model and muse Jerry, 61, only recently finalized her divorce from media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 91 (pictured together in 2016)

It comes after it was claimed that the Rolling Stones frontman and bandmate Keith Richards, 78, had been intimate in their heyday.

Known for his voracious sexual history with some of the world’s most beautiful women, the iconic rock star has been dating ballerina Melanie, 35, since 2014.

The couple had a son in 2016, making Sir Mick the father of eight children.

The Stone Age: Sixty Years Of The Rolling Stones also claimed that Jagger had been close to Mick Taylor.

Sneak peek: Georgia May Jagger posted several photos from her time at Paris Fashion Week, showing her 1.2 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look

The alleged affairs, labeled a “bisexual icon” by writer Lesley-Ann Jones in her new book, took place in the band’s early days.

And Mick reportedly had an intimate relationship with Richards, alongside Mick Taylor, a former guitarist for The Rolling Stones from 1969 to 1974.

Anita Pallenberg – the band’s former muse and longtime partner of Richards – is quoted in the book.

She made explicit reference to the secret connection between Jagger and Richards before her death in 2017. “From the moment I first met them,” Pallenberg claimed, “I saw that Mick was in love with Keith.

English singer Marianne Faithful – who was in a relationship with Jagger from 1966 to 1970 – agrees with Pallenberg’s assessment of the sexual tension between Mick and Keith.

“I suspected there was a sexual undercurrent between them,” she is quoted in the book. “I knew somewhere in my head that Mick was bisexual.”