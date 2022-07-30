Mick Jagger, 79, dons a funky blue shirt as he waves to fans outside of his hotel in Dusseldorf

He’s touring Europe during The Rolling Stones’ SIXTY tour

And Mick Jagger caught the eye on Friday when he left the luxury hotel Breidenbacher Hof Düsseldorf after their most recent show.

The band’s frontman, 79, donned a funky blue shirt, slacks and a pair of trainers as he waved to the fans outside.

The music legend wore a black baseball cap over his curly dark brown locks as he said goodbye to his elated fans.

The band’s always energetic frontman seemed to be in a good mood as he took the stage to perform in front of a very large audience in the German city.

The music legend seemed ready to rock and roll when he was joined by fellow band members Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.

During the concert, Mick could be seen singing passionately into the microphone while wearing an electric blue bomber jacket.

To complete the outfit, he opted for a shimmering purple top, teamed with black jeans for a rock and roll look.

It comes after Mick celebrated his 79th birthday with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and son Lucas, 23, in Dusseldorf on Tuesday when he took a break from his gig schedule.

To mark the occasion, the star was treated to a night out with traditional German music and dance with his family.

Lucas took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with his ‘Dadda’ as he sat on his knee and was surrounded by the performers dressed in traditional Lederhosen.

Meanwhile, Melanie, 35, shared a short clip of the dancers on her Instagram story as they twirled around and captioned the post: “Happy birthday celebrations to my favorite person in the world!”

Mick himself posted a similar photo to his Instagram grid with the dancers, captioning it: “Thanks for all your birthday wishes! Had a great one here in Dusseldorf! xx’

The Stones’ Sixty Tour was announced in March and kicked off in Spain’s capital at the end of May.

It will end almost two months later in Stockholm, Sweden, with British fans filling Hyde Park on June 25 and July 3.

It is the first European tour without drummer Charlie Watts after his death in August 2021.