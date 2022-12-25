Mick Carter is dramatically killed at EastEnders as he swims to his death

Danny Dyer breathed his last as character Mick Carter in EastEnders’ explosive Christmas Day special.

The character was killed off in true soap opera style when he tried to save ex-wife Linda’s life after she and Janine Butcher drove off a cliff and into the English Channel.

His heroic act came after Mick discovered the truth about his wife Janine’s recent scandal and confessed his love for Linda, before dramatically leaving the show in a heart-pounding finale.

Mick’s death came when he, Janine and Linda all went head to head in an explosive finale at the White Cliffs Of Dover – after learning that Janine was responsible for the car crash that Linda took the blame for in previous episodes.

In a dramatic car chase, Janine attempted to escape from her husband and his ex-wife as they attempted to make her pay for her crimes, and quickly drove off.

But Linda didn’t let her escape, jumped into the passenger seat and struggled with Janine for the wheel – which led to them losing control of the car and driving off the side of a cliff into the English Channel.

Mick followed him, who got out of his car and jumped into the water to save them after realizing what had happened.

The duo had previously submerged in water and got stuck in Janine’s car

Christmas dinner took a quick turn when Janine’s daughter Scarlett came out candid about the car accident, pointing out her mother as the culprit.

“She’s lying, she was driving your car when it crashed. She came to get you [Linda] up. Linda, you called the victim and spoke to Mom,’ the boy exclaimed.

While Janine tried to brush off the truth by claiming her daughter was “not okay” but couldn’t keep up with her own lies.

Mick began to piece things together, demanding to know if Janine was in the car with Linda when she crashed – before discovering that she was, in fact, the one driving.

Linda turned to Janine and asked, “Did you move me?” When they found me, I was in the driver’s seat. She must have put me there to make it look like it was me.

She then jumped on Janine when things took a violent turn, leaving Mick in shock as he processed the situation.

After the dramatic meal, Mick talked privately to Linda and confessed his love for her despite being married to Janine.

Turning to his ex-wife, he admitted, “It’s you, it’s always been you. I knew it all along, I just couldn’t face it. Every day I tried to convince myself that I loved Janine, but it’s you. I loved you all along. And now I’m married to her, please forgive me.’

Over the moon with the news, Linda replied, “Of course I forgive you, this is not your fault, I love you.

Mick asked if he and Linda could try things again, to which the latter replied, “Yeah, that’s all I’ve ever wanted, you’re the love of my life.” No one else has ever come close, no one.’

They shared a kiss and then agreed, “We’ll never be apart again.”

Returning to reality from the beautiful moment, it was time for Mick to tell Janine that their marriage was over as he decided to make her pay for her actions.

On the way to their bedroom, Mick said to Janine: ‘You lied to me. for me, your husband. Do you really think I want to be with you right now? I wanted to give up everything for you and for what? I don’t love you, I never loved you, I want you out of my sight. You disgust me.’

The landlord threw a travel bag at her and insisted she pack her things while Linda called the police, while Mick told Janine, “You’re going to jail, you understand me?” You made your bed and now you lie down in it.’

Janine then left with her passport to escape, with Mick and Linda in pursuit.

Mick drove alongside Janine on a narrow road and tried to convince her to exit the car before both cars came to a stop in a dead end.

“It’s over, get out of the car,” he told his wife when Linda called the police from the remote location.

Janine hits Mick in the head as he falls to the floor before getting into her car and driving off, while Linda jumps into the passenger seat to try and stop her.

The pair struggle over the wheel as Janine tries to drive away, losing control of the car as the entire vehicle falls off the edge of the cliff into the sea.

Underwater, Janine and Linda are trapped in the car and are submerged in water as they fight to get out – before Mick discovers they’ve fallen in and jumps out to save them.

He dives down, manages to open the car and get Janine out of the car, saving her as he swims up and brings her ashore.

But when she goes back to find Linda, a struggling Mick jumps back in to save her – unaware that she’s already managed to get out of the water on her own.

Linda joins Janine back on shore and searches for Mick, screaming for him before breaking down in tears as he is nowhere to be seen.