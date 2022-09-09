Michigan Supreme Court rules voters will decide if abortion is legal in state

Voters will decide whether abortion will be legal in Michigan, judges ruled in a win for Democrats — who see the issue as a way to get their supporters to the polls in November’s congressional election.

Thursday’s ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court overturns the decision of a state councilor that failed to put the proposal to a vote due to typos on some of the petition forms.

The struggle to let voters decide can be seen as a foretaste of the political struggle at stake and how abortion remains an inflammatory topic for both sides.

There was no denying that supporters had enough signatures to qualify for the vote – they collected more than 750,000, which is well above the requirement – but opponents noted that there was a lack of visible spaces between some words.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers rejected the petition based on the space issue, leading to the lawsuit.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack called the executive board’s dismissal “a sad milestone of our time” in the ruling.

“They would deprive millions of Michiganders of the right not because they think it confused the many thousands of Michiganders who signed the bill,” she wrote, “but because they think they have found a technicality that allows them to do this.” to do, a game gone very badly.’

Michigan Supreme Court voted 5 to 2 to overthrow the investigators and put the question on the ballot

The state board will meet on Friday, when board members are likely to vote to certify petitions for the November vote to comply with the Supreme Court’s order.

State Supreme Court judge David Viviano said he was against putting the issue on the ballot because the text presented to voters about the petitions did not match what would be included in the constitution.

Democrats hope the abortion issue will lead their supporters to vote in November

“This case raises a rather prosaic question with far-reaching consequences: do spaces between words matter?” He wrote.

The ruling was the second major victory for abortion rights advocates in Michigan this week. On Wednesday, a state judge ruled that an abortion ban that had been on the books since 1931, which made no exceptions for rape or incest, violated the state’s constitution and could not be enforced.

President Joe Biden will be in Michigan next Wednesday when he attends the Detroit Auto Show.

Democrats see the abortion issue as a means to help them get their bloc to the polls as they try to keep their party in control of Congress.

The White House praised the ruling.

“We are encouraged by the decision of the Michigan Supreme Court that the proposed amendment to the state constitution, which affirms a woman’s right to choose, will be put on the ballot in November,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. a statement.

“Hundreds of thousands of people across Michigan have taken action to protect women’s access to abortion and reproductive care by getting this measure on the ballot,” she said. “And millions more will be able to make their voices heard on this crucial issue in November.”

Tom Bonier, a Democratic strategist and CEO of TargetSmart, a data and polling firm, noted that the number of young women registering to vote is increasing in swing states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ohio in the wake of the Supreme Court decision. that destroyed Roe v. Wade.

In a New York Times op-ed, Bonier analyzed the Kansas election, where voters heavily rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished abortion protections in the state. Prior to that election, he noted that 69% of newly registered voters were women.

“Women were politically engaged in a way that had no known precedent,” he wrote.