Chief Justice Bridget McCormack criticized those officials for that decision, writing in her ruling Thursday: “Seven hundred and fifty-three thousand and seven hundred and fifty-nine Michiganders have signed this proposal — more than any proposal in Michigan history has ever signed. The challengers have not produced a single signer who claims to have been confused by the spaced-limited sections in the full text portion of the proposal. Still, two members of the Board of State Canvassers would prevent the people of Michigan from voting on the proposal.”

McCormack added that using spacing errors to justify not keeping the benchmark on the ballot is “a game of gotcha that’s gone really bad,” noting, “What a sad marker of the time.”

Two judges disagreed, arguing that the court should have held oral pleadings before ruling and that the challengers’ claims are legitimate.

“It may have the right words in the right order,” Judge David Viviano said of the abortion rights petition, “but the lack of critical wordspaces makes the remaining text much more difficult to read and understand.”

Citizens to Support MI Women and Children, the state’s anti-abortion activist group formed to campaign against the ballot measure, argued in a lawsuit that the Reproductive Freedom for All amendment is “nonsensical collections of letters that are not words” and may therefore not appear on the ballot paper.

The coalition backing the amendment responded that denying the certification “deprived the more than 730,000 Michigan voters who read, understood, and signed these petitions.”

Michigan Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel — who will be re-elected this year — filed a brief note that the U.S. Constitution also had a variety of spaces between words.

“If they really believe that those spacing and typographical issues are to prevent this measure from becoming law, they won’t lose the ability to challenge it if it’s passed,” Nessel said in a statement. video posted on thursday. “But if they turn down the voting proposal, there’s no way to even go there because you haven’t made voters heard at all.”

Abortion activists spent much of this year collecting signatures from all 83 counties in the state — far more than the roughly 425,000 needed to qualify. The progressive groups that penetrated the measure submitted the signatures to the state election bureau in early July, and the bureau recommended certifying it in early August after finding that the vast majority of signatures were valid. Neither the conservative outside groups nor the Board of Canvassers disputed the authenticity or number of signatures.

The proposed amendment would include protections in the state’s constitution for abortion and other reproductive health services, including miscarriage management, birth control, prenatal care and in vitro fertilization. It would also prevent the state’s 1931 abortion ban from coming into effect if state courts uphold it in two pending lawsuits filed by Planned Parenthood and Democratic Administration Gretchen Whitmer. The ban, which has no exceptions for rape or incest, remains blocked by a state court.

The freeze on the 1931 law was extended Wednesday by Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher, who ruled it violates the state constitution because it “deprives pregnant women of their right to bodily integrity and autonomy and the equal protection of the law.” Her decision is likely to be appealed, and abortion rights advocates see the ballot as the only surefire means of protecting access to abortion in the state.