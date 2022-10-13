Michigan State U. leader, hired after Nassar scandal, quits

LANSING, Michigan (AP) — The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, three years after being hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.

Samuel Stanley Jr. said he has lost faith in the school’s board of directors and can no longer serve.

“I have canceled my contractually required 90-day notice,” Stanley said in a… video announcement.

Since the summer, Stanley has been under fire from several curators, namely for the departure of a dean of a business school. He said Sanjay Gupta was removed for “failures in leadership” related to Title IX, the federal law that prohibits gender discrimination in programs that receive federal aid.

But the Michigan state board recently took the extraordinary step of hiring a law firm to investigate Gupta’s removal. Some trustees also urged Stanley to step down in September, despite his contract still running for two years.

In response, votes of no confidence against the board were passed by the Michigan State Faculty Senate and student government.

“Campus actions over the past month have shown the world that Michigan State University does not accept micromanagement by board members of the operations of this great institution,” Stanley said Thursday.

He was president of Stony Brook University in New York when he was hired three years ago at Michigan State with 50,000 students in East Lansing, Michigan.

The school was trying to recover from a scandal in which Nassar, a campus sports doctor, was accused of sexually abusing hundreds of women and girls, including Olympic gymnasts, at Michigan State, a local gymnastics club, and USA Gymnastics. He pleaded guilty and spent decades in prison.

White reported from Detroit.

