Michigan running backs coach is placed on a stretcher and taken to hospital in an ambulance

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart has been taken off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital in an ambulance after suffering a reported seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines vs. Indiana.

It was initially unclear why Hart was taken off the field, but Fox Sports reported during their halftime show that he had suffered a seizure and was being further examined at a hospital.

Before leaving in an ambulance, Hart was seen moving his limbs and head while lying on the stretcher, showing thumbs up, according to Fox Sports. Fox sideline reporter Jenny Taft said Hart’s wife, Monique, was with him when he left Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN.

After halftime, Taft reported that the Michigan team had heard from Hart during the intermission that “he was well and their thoughts were with them.”

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was rushed to hospital in an ambulance on Saturday

Michigan running backs Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum were visibly emotional after the incident as the game prepared to get going again.

Most of the Michigan players knelt on the sidelines, which was quickly followed by their Indiana brethren in a great show of humanity and sportsmanship.

Hart has a special relationship with his players, Corum in particular, and said the running back could ‘get married’ [his] daughters every day,’

It is Hart’s first season as run game coordinator/running backs coach in Michigan. Last season, he was the sole running back coach of the Wolverines.

Michigan running backs Donovan Edwards (L) and Blake Corum (CR) were comforted after their position coach, Mike Hart, was stretched out on a stretcher before being taken to a local hospital

Before joining the prestigious Big 10 school, he spent four seasons coaching in Indiana – Michigan’s opponents on Saturday – in various roles, namely as their running backs coach.

Hart is a Michigan alum who played running back for the maize-and-blue before being drafted in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

The 36-year-old finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy during the 2006 season and was a three-time first-team All Big Ten.

Hart left Michigan with 1,015 rush attempts and 5,040 rushing yards – which were and remain school records.

Indiana players knelt as Hart left the field, with some of his former players on the team