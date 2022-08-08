Michigan Officials Push to Investigate G.O.P. Candidate in 2020 Election Scheme
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is seeking the appointment of a special counsel to review potential criminal charges against Matthew DePerno, her suspected Republican rival for the post, pointing to evidence that he was part of a ” conspiracy” to gain improper access to voting machines used in the 2020 elections.
The allegations against Mr. DePerno and eight other people — including Daire Rendon, a Republican state representative, and Dar Leaf, the Barry County Sheriff — were detailed in a letter sent Friday by the Deputy Attorney General to Jocelyn. Benson, the secretary of Michigan. of state, and a petition request to the Special Prosecutor. The Detroit News first reported the letterand Politico first reported the petition.
According to the office of Ms. Nessel, a Democrat, Mr. DePerno and others persuaded local clerks in three counties to hand over election equipment and then take the machines to hotels and Airbnb rental companies to run “tests” on. According to the documents, they have returned the equipment, now damaged or not properly tampered with, to parking lots and shopping centers.
Michigan’s race for attorney general is one of the most tense in the country, with Ms. Nessel looking to defend her post as the top law enforcement officer in a key state on the battlefield.
Mr. DePerno, an attorney who rose to fame by contesting the 2020 election results in Antrim County, was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump in September 2021. This year, he got the approval of the state’s Republican party, but pretty much secured his nomination later this month.
Mr. DePerno’s candidacy for attorney general has alarmed election experts, Democrats and even many Republicans, who fear he could use his powers to conduct investigations based on fraudulent claims or other forms of election meddling. He has also promised to investigate Government leaders Gretchen Whitmer, Mrs Nessel and Mrs Benson, all Democrats.
Ms. Nessel requested the appointment of a special prosecutor in the voting machines case, as she is likely to face Mr. DePerno in November.
“There was no conflict of interest when this investigation began,” the petition for a special counsel said. “However, during the investigation, facts emerged that DePerno was one of the main instigators of the conspiracy.”
It continues: “DePerno is now the presumptive Republican nominee for attorney general. A conflict arises when ‘the plaintiff has a personal interest (financial or emotional) in the trial’.
The request for a special prosecutor followed a months-long investigation by the attorney general’s office into a reference by Ms. Benson, the secretary of state, that unidentified people had been given inappropriate access to tabulation machines and data drives used in Richfield Township. and Roscommon County.
Ms. Nessel’s office also contacted the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission, which is investigating allegations of legal misconduct in the state, asking her to open an investigation of her own “based on information discovered during the tabulator investigation.” Such an investigation could affect Mr. DePerno’s position as a Michigan attorney and possibly his ability to serve as attorney general.
Mr. DePerno and a spokeswoman for Ms. Nessel did not respond to requests for comment.