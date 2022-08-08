Michigan Officials Push to Investigate G.O.P. Candidate in 2020 Election Scheme

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is seeking the appointment of a special counsel to review potential criminal charges against Matthew DePerno, her suspected Republican rival for the post, pointing to evidence that he was part of a ” conspiracy” to gain improper access to voting machines used in the 2020 elections.

The allegations against Mr. DePerno and eight other people — including Daire Rendon, a Republican state representative, and Dar Leaf, the Barry County Sheriff — were detailed in a letter sent Friday by the Deputy Attorney General to Jocelyn. Benson, the secretary of Michigan. of state, and a petition request to the Special Prosecutor. The Detroit News first reported the letterand Politico first reported the petition.

According to the office of Ms. Nessel, a Democrat, Mr. DePerno and others persuaded local clerks in three counties to hand over election equipment and then take the machines to hotels and Airbnb rental companies to run “tests” on. According to the documents, they have returned the equipment, now damaged or not properly tampered with, to parking lots and shopping centers.