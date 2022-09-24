Michigan news anchor killed, 4 others injured in apparent murder suicide

<!–

A Detroit newscaster was killed and his girlfriend and their two children were injured in what police call a murder and suicide attempt – carried out by a 54-year-old “frequent visitor” to the radio host’s home in Michigan.

The attack happened around noon on Friday, police said, after Jim Matthews, an overnight anchor at WWJ 950, invited the currently hospitalized suspect to his home in Chesterfield Township, a quiet suburb outside Detroit.

Shortly afterwards, police were called to the home and found 57-year-old Matthews dead and his 35-year-old girlfriend critically injured after being stabbed multiple times.

Also injured, the couple’s 10-year-old daughter, who was found tied up in a closet with head trauma, was seriously injured, police said. She was hospitalized along with her mother and five-year-old sister, who suffered unspecified injuries and is in stable condition.

Authorities add that upon arrival at the residence, they found the 54-year-old male suspect, overdosed and suffering from self-inflicted wounds in the basement.

Police said he was a frequent visitor to the home and had been invited to the home before carrying out the attack.