Michigan man who shot wife, daughter and family dog before being killed by police lost mind to QAnon

A woman speaks out after she believes a QAnon conspiracy theory drove her father over the edge, leading him to shoot his wife and dog and injure the woman’s sister.

Rebecca Lanis, 21, went viral this weekend by posting to the Reddit ‘QAnon Casualties’ page, where people talk about family members they believe have been ‘ruined’ by QAnon.

She wrote that her father, 53-year-old Igor Lanis, came into Q after the 2020 election and would harbor conspiracy theories about that election and the COVID vaccine to “keep us safe and sound,” as she put it.

On Sunday, after months of what Rebeca describes as Igor’s mental health declining, he pulled out the family’s weapons in the early morning hours and fatally shot his wife, Tina, and the family’s dog. He also seriously injured Rebecca’s 25-year-old sister Rachel.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded and after Lanis fired at them, they fired back and killed him, according to a statement on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office writes that when they arrived at the house at about 4:16 a.m. in the town of Walled Lake, about 30 miles from Detroit, they heard a gunshot and approached.

Igor Lanis was then seen exiting the front door with a shotgun and firing at the police.

A police officer and a sheriff’s deputy returned fire and killed the man.

Then they saw daughter Rebecca crawling to the front door in an attempt to escape. Authorities say they eventually got her to safety.

Rachel Lanis told police her father had shot her mother. She was taken to a local hospital and has since been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard of Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reacted to the shooting that killed Igor Lanis

Inside, officers discovered the body of Lanis’ wife and the girls’ mother, 56-year-old Tina. She had been shot in the back several times, and police said it looked like she, too, had tried to crawl to the door.

The family’s dog had also been shot and killed multiple times.

Rachel Lanis wrote on the subreddit, “I’m shocked and don’t even know what to say. Damn it, QAnon. I hope the FBI tightens its grip on you and your lackeys rot in jail (and hell) for poisoning so many people.”

Lanis told The Daily Beast that her once “extremely loving” father – who worked as a car designer and had no history of violence – had been heavily influenced by far-right figures like Alex Jones.

She added: “He had a sense of reality. But then after 2020, when Trump lost, he started going through these crazy rabbit holes. It contributes greatly to what happened.”

At the family home in Walled Lake (pictured), officers discovered the body of Lanis’ wife and the girls’ mother, 56-year-old Tina. She had been shot in the back several times and the police said it looked like she had tried to crawl to the door

Lanis said her father would insist that the family watch videos about 5G cell towers, vaccines, the idea that the elections had been stolen and the theory that certain world leaders were “alien lizards in disguise.”

The daughter said the family would try to pull him back, but it was “pointless.”

She said “it can happen to anyone” as she reflected on what had become of her father.

QAnon has been associated with deadly shootings in the past. In January, another Michigan man who followed Q pleaded not guilty to insanity to murdering his newlywed wife, who he believed was a CIA asset — and President Joe Biden’s transgender daughter — who was involved in sex trafficking.

Troy Burke, 45, was arrested in January 2021 on charges of public murder and firearms for the death of his wife of just three months, 29-year-old Jessica Burke.

Last September, Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, was charged with two counts of foreign first-degree murder of United States nationals. “According to the law, the charges are eligible for the death penalty,” the law firm said in a press release.

He allegedly used a harpoon gun to fatally shoot both of his children.

City and county police are continuing their investigation into the Lanis shooting.