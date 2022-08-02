Michigan: How to Vote, Where to Vote and What’s on the Ballot Today
Michigan, a battleground where Republicans have clashed with Democrats over 2020 election results and coronavirus restrictions, is holding its primaries today.
The results will be closely followed by both parties, who have continued to tie their electoral fortunes to the state.
Here’s a refresher on voting rules and what’s at stake.
How to vote
Michigan offers same-day voter registrationunlike many states that have early deadlines for participating in elections. Residents who meet the state’s eligibility requirements can register in person at their local clerk’s office until 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.
You do not need to be registered with a political party to vote in a primary.
The state offers no excuse to vote absent, but the deadline to request a ballot by mail has passed.
Where to vote?
click here to find your assigned voting seat. Absent ballots must be handed in to the local clerk’s office no later than 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, whichever is the time when polling stations close for personal voting.
What’s on the ballot?
Republicans will weigh in in a chaotic primary for governor, while Governor Gretchen Whitmer will only appear in the Democratic primary.
Voters will also decide various races within the party for Congress and the Michigan legislature. Depending on where you live, there may also be local elections. click here for your sample mood.