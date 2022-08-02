Michigan: How to Vote, Where to Vote and What’s on the Ballot Today

Michigan, a battleground where Republicans have clashed with Democrats over 2020 election results and coronavirus restrictions, is holding its primaries today.

The results will be closely followed by both parties, who have continued to tie their electoral fortunes to the state.

Here’s a refresher on voting rules and what’s at stake.

How to vote

Michigan offers same-day voter registrationunlike many states that have early deadlines for participating in elections. Residents who meet the state’s eligibility requirements can register in person at their local clerk’s office until 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.