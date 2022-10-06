Michigan high school to deploy AI system to detect guns in real time – and alert security in seconds

A Michigan high school is the first private school in the state to implement an artificial intelligence system to detect weapons in real time

Lansing Catholic High School is using state funds to pay for a video analytics platform from a company called ZeroEyes, which builds AI systems.

ZeroEyes’ technology is superimposed on the school’s existing video security equipment. AI and computer vision then work with existing 3D satellite maps of a building — so when a gun is spotted, the exact location lights up to let officials know where the shooter is.

The real-time AI alert system is intended to prevent gun violence.

According to Education Week, which has been tracking school shootings since 2018, there have been 35 shootings in the United States with injuries or deaths this year alone. Thirty people have been killed and 76 injured in such incidents.

The system alerts school officials and first responders within seconds of finding a gun.

By getting this information in real time, security personnel can then lock doors or attempt to move people to safety. First responders can go toward the shooter much more quickly armed with the knowledge of what type of weapon—or how many weapons—the shooter is carrying.

The most recent US school shooting was just this week. A student was shot and wounded by another student in front of a high school in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

There have been 608 mass shootings in America so far this year, according to the Mass Shooting Tracker.

“Although we already have a robust security system with campus-wide cameras and a lockout start-up system, when I saw the ZeroEyes demo and realized how significantly it reduces police response time during an active shooter event, I knew that adopting the solution for our school was a no-brainer,’ Dominic Iocca, the school’s president, said in the press release.

ZeroEyes was founded by former Navy Seals and special operations veterans with the goal of preventing bloodshed.

The school did not share the total cost of the AI ​​gun detection system.

Video feeds from the system are monitored around the clock by former military personnel to verify their accuracy.

The system was also installed at Oxford and Vassar high schools in Michigan, but the company also aims to provide the technology to government agencies.

“We are certainly committed to our commercial and education businesses, and that will always be the core focus of the company,” said JT Wilkins, ZeroEyes’ VP of Government Solutions. BizJournals.

“But government work is just as important. When looking at the statistics of an active shooter incident, 25% of those active shootings happened on public property. So this is an opportunity for us to really develop the next generation of responsiveness.’

Capt. Matthew Matuszak, the director of innovation at Minot Air Force Base, told the business publication that ZeroEyes ‘adds an extra layer of protection to our Airmen, radically improving our response times and ability to deter a potential attack.’

ZeroEyes technology is currently being used in 26 states, and the company raised a $20.9 million Series A funding round a year ago.

