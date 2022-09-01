Michigan groups ask state court to put abortion rights measure on the Nov. ballot

The amendment — now in limbo — would insert permanent protections into the state’s constitution not only for abortion, but for other reproductive health services, including miscarriage management, birth control, prenatal care and in vitro fertilization. It would also prevent the state’s 1931 abortion ban from going back into effect if state courts uphold it in two pending lawsuits filed by Planned Parenthood and Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The ban, which has no exceptions for rape or incest, remains blocked by a lower court.

The Elections Bureau previously recommended that the measure be approved. But the Board of State Canvassers held 2-2 Wednesday on whether to certify the abortion rights initiative after hearing arguments from anti-abortion advocates who argued that spacing and formatting errors in the text of the proposed amendment that volunteers across the state presented to voters for their signatures invalidated the effort.

The validity of the signatures submitted by the Reproductive Freedom for All group was well above the approximately 425,000 required for eligibility.

Both Republicans on the board voted against certification, while both Democrats voted for it.

Pending action by the state’s Supreme Court, it’s unclear whether Michigan will join a growing number of states where voters will determine the extent to which abortion remains legal after the fall of Roe v. Wade — with votes slated for November in California, Vermont, Kentucky and Montana. Along with a slew of pending lawsuits and state legislative battles, these voting initiatives have the potential to remake the country’s access card to abortion as the number of states implementing near-total bans has increased.