A Michigan carnival visitor has tested positive for swine flu after coming into contact with a sick pig, state health officials have said.

The unidentified person contracted the disease after visiting the Berrien County Youth Fair, which features stalls of children aged five to 20.

Their symptoms were not revealed, but scientists say the H1N2 strain they had is more dangerous in young children and older adults.

It can be passed from sick pigs to humans, but only rarely spreads between humans.

The diagnosis marks the sixth human case of swine flu in the US this year, after one was reported in one under the age of 18 in Oregon, one in Ohio and three in West Virginia. The strain differs from the H1N1 swine flu that caused the 2009 outbreak, which resulted in 274,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 deaths in the Americas alone.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services officials did not disclose the individual’s age or gender, or whether they had underlying conditions.

They attended this year’s show between August 15 and 20, and the contamination was confirmed about three weeks later on September 9.

There are no other things associated with the show at this time.

But Michigan carnival visitors are now being advised to avoid the events—which last through October—if they’re not feeling well, and not to eat or drink near livestock.

What was the swine flu outbreak in 2009? A strain of flu spread from pigs to humans in 2009. But after the transmission, it quickly started to spread between people – unlike other swine flu – leading to a major global outbreak. The first case of the species – H1N1 – was discovered on a visitor to a California fairground. But it quickly spread all over the US and was noticed in many other countries. By the end of the outbreak, an estimated one in five people worldwide had been infected. In the US alone, it was thought to have infected 60 million people, leading to 274,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 deaths. People who contract the swine flu develop symptoms similar to the seasonal cold, including fever, cough and a runny nose. But scientists say the disease may be more dangerous in children under five and adults over 65. About 0.02 percent of patients died from the disease, estimates suggest.

Swine flu increases in pigs around the autumn months, increasing the risk of the disease spreading to humans.

People who become infected often have the same symptoms as seasonal flu, including fever, cough, runny nose, and body aches.

But cases are normally mild and go away on their own within a few weeks. There is little chance of death.

However, scientists say that children under five, people over 65, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions are more at risk for complications if they become infected.

Five human cases of swine flu were confirmed in America last month, each traced to contact with pigs at agricultural shows.

The infection in Oregon and one of three in West Virginia were both in individuals under the age of 18.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) disclosed the cases: ‘Sporadic human infections with these flu viruses commonly spread in pigs occur every year, often in the vicinity of agricultural shows, usually held in the summer and fall.

“While these types of infections usually cause mild illness, they are of concern because they can cause serious illness … and because of their potential to cause an influenza pandemic.”

A major outbreak of swine flu was triggered in 2009 after a mutated version of the virus – strain H1N1 – passed to humans.

Ultimately, about one in five people worldwide became infected. For the US, there were an estimated 60 million cases in addition to 275,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 deaths.

But the death rate — the percentage of patients who died from the disease — was believed to have been around 0.03 percent. In comparison, when COVID first struck, it had a death rate of up to three percent.

It was not clear what death rate was attributed to H1N2, but it is thought to be lower than that seen in the 2009 pandemic version.