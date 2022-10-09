Michigan Democrat says party needs ‘new blood,’ rips the left for ‘pretending’ inflation isn’t bad

Moderate Democratic delegate Elissa Slotkin joined a growing chorus on the left calling for “new blood” to lead her party on Sunday.

The former CIA analyst-turned-legislator also shared veiled criticism of her fellow Democrats’ reporting on inflation, chiding them on NBC’s Meet The Press.

“We don’t win points by pretending it’s not there. It’s there,’ she said.

Ultimately, however, Slotkin admitted that she would support 79-year-old President Joe Biden if he sought a new term.

“He’s the incumbent president. If he decides to join again, I will support him, the party will support him,” Slotkin said.

“But I’ve said very vocally, including with my own leadership in the House, that we need a new generation, we need new blood, period, throughout the Democratic Party.”

She said the sentiment extended to “the House, the Senate and the White House.”

“I’m one of the few congressmen who didn’t vote for Nancy Pelosi to speak, and I said, ‘I think we need new leaders.’ I’d love to see Midwestern leaders there, wouldn’t I?’ the Democrat continued.

EXCLUSIVE: @RepSlotkin (D-Mich.) responds to criticism that Democrats have exacerbated inflation as the party comes to power. “We don’t win points by pretending it’s not there. It is there.” pic.twitter.com/3ICG9O3fkq — Meet the press (@MeetThePress) October 9, 2022

“That’s been important to me, to reflect the center of the country, we’re here too. But I do think that new blood is a good thing.’

Slotkin is one of the most vulnerable Democrats running to keep her seat in this year’s midterm elections.

She takes on Republican Army veteran Tom Barrett in a Michigan district rated by the unbiased Cook Political Report R+2, somewhat in favor of the GOP.

Slotkin changed her seat from red to blue in 2018, but it seems the district is still largely centered – Biden won it by less than one percent in 2020.

Her comments on Sunday’s inflation largely reflect the economic frustrations that moderate Republicans took advantage of during November’s races.

“I don’t think we can get around the fact that inflation is a real problem that affects everyone in this country. I don’t know a family that doesn’t make different decisions because of bad inflation,” Slotkin said.

However, she turned Republicans’ attention on the economy against them and accused the GOP, including her opponent, of applauding financial difficulties because it helps their election cause.

“There’s almost a glee about some Republicans, including my opponent, about how bad inflation is. There’s a glee when gas prices go up,” Slotkin said.

August’s inflation rate of 8.3% was down from a 40-year high of 9.1% in June and 8.5% in July, but showed that inflation is still high and well above its target. the 2% Fed

But when asked if the Democrats bear any responsibility for it, Slotkin admitted “they do.”

“While I think inflation is clearly a global phenomenon, I’m open to the fact that here in the United States we have decisions to make, the Democrats are in power, we’re in the White House, in the House, in the Senate.” , even if they are small margins,” the legislator explained.

According to the most recently available data, inflation reached 8.3 percent in August.

Although a slight drop from the 9.1 percent rate reached in June, the magnitude of price increases across the country has not been seen since the 1980s.

The decline was mainly fueled by the sharp fall in gas prices, which are starting to rise again in parts of the country.

It’s not yet clear what September’s inflation numbers will be, or whether they will overshadow the White House’s modest victory in the latest jobs report.