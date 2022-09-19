Michigan Dem says she can’t afford air conditioning or shoes – despite making $200,000 last year

<!–

In a new trend of lawmakers trying to deal with ordinary Americans crushed by 40 years of high inflation, Michigan Democrat Hillary Scholten claimed in a new ad she can no longer afford air conditioning or shoes for her children.

The admission is curious, given that the House candidate earned nearly three times the median household income in the US last year. Scholten brought in $200,000 as an immigration attorney, according to an analysis of her financial disclosure forms first spotted by the Washington Free Beacon. Her family income is likely higher when combined with her husband’s salary as a local college professor and the consulting fees he earned from two nonprofits.

“These are tough times and like most families in Michigan we are making do with less,” Scholten said in the new ad, as the camera cut to footage of an AC unit being turned off. “Making things last longer,” she said as the ad shows her son wearing duct-taped sandals.

“With things so expensive, it’s exhausting to see politicians fighting each other instead of working for us,” Scholten added. “Democrats should focus on cutting spending and Republicans should focus on people, not power.”

“In Congress, I’ll focus on the issues that matter most to families because they matter to mine as well.”

The former Justice Department attorney is raising two sons with her husband in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Scholten takes on Republican John Gibbs in Michigan’s Third District. Trump-backed Gibbs defeated GOP Representative Peter Meijer in a primary this summer, another casualty among the pro-impeachment Republicans.

Scholten prefers to win the seat, although she ran against Meijer in 2020 and lost five points.

And while in the new ad she tells Democrats to stop spending, Scholten has not opposed President Biden’s spending plans since taking office.

She praised the one-year anniversary of the nearly $2 trillion US bailout in March. “Every Republican voted against,” Scholten wrote on Twitter. “#Democrats deliver.”

She also praised the passage of the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act, claiming it would “cut costs for working families across the country and improve everyone’s lives.” [West] Michiganers.’

Prices are up 8.3 percent from last year, according to August figures from the Labor Department, and nearly 14 percent since Biden took office.

The figure was a dip of 8.5 percent in July and 9.1 percent in June. The latest numbers were still higher than expected, and Wall Street fell sharply in response.

Falling gas prices led the slump in August inflation rates, with gasoline falling 10.6 percent in the month, although pump prices remained about 25 percent higher than a year ago.

Food prices continued to rise at a rapid pace, with grocery costs rising 13.5 percent from last year, the largest annual increase since February 1979. Housing costs also continued to rise, with rents rising 6.7 percent in the past 12 months.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose 0.6 percent in August from the previous month and 6.3 percent in the past 12 months.

Those numbers were higher than some economists had anticipated, pointing to the likelihood of another 0.75-point jumbo rate hike by the Fed when policymakers meet this week.