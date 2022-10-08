Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart stable after medical emergency on sidelines

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Michigan game coordinator Mike Hart is in stable condition but will spend the night in a hospital in Bloomington, Indiana, after being taken off the field during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Michigan’s running backs coach and career-rushing leader was in stable condition after a medical emergency on the sidelines.

Trainers tied him to a board and then drove Hart off the field before he was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

It was unclear what happened to Hart, who stood in the blazing sun on a cool, windy day. He raised his thumbs before leaving Memorial Stadium, and the Fox broadcasting team said the team heard from Hart at halftime.

4 Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) returned to form in the second half, breaking a 10-10 halftime tie for a 31-10 win. Quarterback JJ McCarthy said the Wolverines awarded Hart a match ball.

“Speaking of Mike and his health, all our prayers go out to him,” said coach Jim Harbaugh. “We are moving forward with humble hearts. It’s great to have the win and to keep praying for Mike. He’s a strong guy, I have every confidence in the world in Mike Hart.”

Hart landed on the ground after Indiana scored an extra point to make it 7 with 4:57 left in the opening quarter. Michigan players cleared the bench and scattered across the field, many falling to one knee. Several Michigan coaches, including Harbaugh, stood nearby while trainers worked on Hart.

Hoosiers coach Tom Allen also walked across the field to see Hart, who previously served on the Indiana staff.

Hart rushed for more than 5,000 yards in Michigan and is still the career leader of the fourth-ranked Wolverines. He also played professionally for the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL.