Michelle Williams, 43, walks hand in hand with her daughter Matilda, 18, who is the spitting image of her late father Heath Ledger.

Michelle Williams was spotted out and about in New York City with her daughter Matilda Ledger on Tuesday.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, held hands with 18-year-old Matilda, whose father is the late Australian actor Heath Ledger, who died in 2008 at age 28.

Matilda was slightly taller than the petite actress, who was wearing a patterned yellow dress.

The mother of three, who also shares two children with husband Thomas Kail, 47, accessorized with a lime green mesh bag and dark sunglasses.

Her casual summer look was accentuated by a pair of brown leather sandals.

Michelle’s short blonde hair was combed to one side and swept back from her ears.

Her teenage daughter was wearing a vintage white Cassius Clay T-shirt with baggy white pants with a red stripe running down the sides of the legs.

Cassius Clay is the birth name of the late boxer Muhammad Ali, who was born in 1942.

Her tousled light brown hair was parted in two and fell around her face and over her shoulders.

The teenager carried a black bag over her shoulder while flaunting a short lime green manicure.

Matilda’s outfit was completed with a pair of black Adidas sneakers.

For her 18th birthday last October, she received a sentimental gift from her father’s side of the family.

The Ledgers awarded Heath the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, which he won posthumously for his role as The Joker in The Dark Knight.

Heath’s parents, Kim and Sally Ledger, and older sister Kate accepted the trophy on his behalf at the 2009 Oscars.

Williams was in a relationship with Ledger from 2004 to 2007 after meeting on the set of Brokeback Mountain; pictured in 2005

The actor died after taking a lethal cocktail of drugs, leaving his daughter, who was two years old at the time, alone.

Williams, who was in a relationship with Heath from 2004 to 2007 after meeting on the set of Brokeback Mountain, decided to raise Matilda away from the spotlight.

She moved to upstate New York and said the move stemmed from her desire to provide “a healthy home environment” for her daughter.

In June 2016, she told the New York Post: “We moved, we left Brooklyn and we lived in the countryside for six years because it was an intolerable existence.”

Years later, Michelle returned to the city.