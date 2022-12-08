Michelle Pfeiffer revealed how she played Catwoman, the iconic 1992 movie Batman Returns, in Wednesday’s edition of Jimmy Fallon stars in The Tonight Show.

The Scarface star, 64, shared that Annette Bening was pregnant with Warren Beatty’s child and she had to be the one to win the role. Annette and Warren welcomed their first child Stephen in 1992. This was the same year that they were married.

She said, “Someone was cast to me, Annette Bening who is amazing,” She got pregnant. Awesome. And then I got it.

Pfeiffer spoke about a variety of topics during the interview, including her nomination for Best Actress In A Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at Critics Choice Awards.

She She was nominated to play Betty Ford on Showtime’s series First Lady. She competed against Julia Garner (Inventing Anne), Lily James, Pam & Tommy), Amber Midthunder(Prey), Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”) and Amanda Seyfried (“The Fallout”).

She She called her fellow nominees “illustrious” and said they were an “illustrious bunch of actresses.”

Fallon told her then that he had read that she tries to escape or get fired from acting jobs. This was what the Grease 2 actress acknowledged.

She She admitted to having “performance anxiety” but said that she has heard that acting out is the best way to get rid of that feeling.

Pfeiffer said she felt the same way while filming Scarface. But she quickly denied feeling anxious during Batman Returns.

The conversation then turned to Quantumania, the new superhero movie she’ll be appearing in – Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania.

Pfeiffer described superhero movies as a “mixed bunch” and called the awkward costumes negative. However, he said that Ant-Man was a fun movie to work on.

She She also stated that she enjoyed spending time with the main cast members, which she didn’t get when she was in Ant-Man.

Pfeiffer responded that she was excited to meet other celebrities when she was asked if she gets excited about meeting other celebrities.

She They claimed that they were working together on Ant-Man 2, but could not give any details about their scenes.

Pfeiffer also spoke out about the trials of her Henry Rose fragrance line. It is finally launching after years and many false starts.

She She discovered that she has a stronger sense of smell after visiting her ear, nose, and throat doctor.

Additional organ: She was told by a doctor that she had a vomeronasal (or “a patch of sensory neurons in the main nasal chamber that detect heavy, moistureborne odor particles” by Encyclopedia Britannica.

“He She explained that he looked up at me and said, “Oh, fascinating.”

He replied that he had an organ in his nose that isn’t usually found in people when she asked him what he thought was most interesting.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica Pfeiffer, the doctor called it a Vomeronasal Organ, also known by Jacobson’s Organ.

She Continued that many mammals use this organ to “detect mate with pheromones.”

Pfeiffer spray Fallon with a small amount of the perfume, and he danced happily to his new scent until the end.