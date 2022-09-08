Michelle Pfeiffer, 64, shows off her very toned arms in a tank top

<!–

Michelle Pfeiffer looked youthful as she shared a selfie on Thursday titled “A NY Minute,” showing off her fit arms and slender figure to her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The actress, 64, looked like she had trained hard physically to prepare for her character role in the 2023 Ant-man movie.

The icon showed off her flawless complexion as she posed in front of a gold leaf mirror without an ounce of makeup on her smooth skin.

The beautiful actress wore a halter-style turtleneck sweater under a black sun hat with matching trousers as she appeared to be heading out into town.

The star pulled her hair in pigtails and posed for the camera with her best pouting face.

Recognized as one of the most prolific actresses of the 1980s and 1990s, the icon has received numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award, a British Academy Film Award, three Academy Award nominations and a Primetime Emmy Award.

On a mission: In another fun selfie posted three weeks ago, the icon took to social media to highlight the pollster shortage

In October 2020, she won the Canadian Screen Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in the dark comedy French Exit.

Pfeiffer starred as Betty Ford in the anthology drama series The First Lady, which premiered on Showtime in April 2022.

In May, it was announced that Pfeiffer had landed the lead role in the upcoming Wild Four O’Clocks, written and directed by Peter Craig and produced by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel.

Family time! Michelle Pfeiffer showed off her makeup-free complexion as she celebrated July 4 with her sisters Deedee and Lori

The Scarface actress took a roughly five-year hiatus from Hollywood for privacy in her family life and was surprised by claims she had quit acting while trying to raise children.

She commented, “I’d start to hear I was retired, and I’d say, ‘Wait, no.'”

With many projects in the works, the busy mother of two will star alongside Annette Bening in the psychological thriller, Turn of Mind, directed by Gideon Raff, and has also been cast in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

Pfeiffer will reprise her role as Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) alongside Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors and Bill Murray.