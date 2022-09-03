Michelle Obama, Tiger Woods and LeBron James lead the tributes to Serena Williams after US open exit

Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama led the tribute to tennis legend Serena Williams after she took the curtain on her illustrious career on Friday night.

All good things come to an end, and for Williams, the end—or what appears to be the end—of one of the greatest athletic careers in history came into Flushing Meadows on Friday night.

The 40-year-old Williams dropped out in the third round of the US Open, losing to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 5-7, 7-6, 1-6.

A host of A-list celebrities filled the Arthur Ashe stands, but the celebrities not only flocked to Flushing Meadows to show their support for the tennis violence, but many also took to social media to pay tribute.

From legends like Tiger Woods and Derek Jeter, to fellow tennis players like Ons Jabeur and Carlos Alcaraz, to NBA and WNBA stars like Breanna Stewart, JR Smith, Isaiah Thomas and Diamond DeShields, Williams captured the admiration and attention of everyone.

Michelle Obama posted a video of Williams interacting with the Arthur Ash audience after her defeat.

The former FLOTUS wrote: ‘Congratulations on a great career, @serenawilliams! How lucky we were to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to be one of the greatest athletes of all time. I’m proud of you, my friend – and I can’t wait to see the lives you keep changing with your talents.”

Woods, who also tweeted Wednesday after her win to claim it was a “privilege to watch greatness,” wrote: “You are literally the best on and off the field. Thank you for inspiring all of us to chase our dreams. I love you little sister!!!!!!’

Tennis icon Billie Jean King tweeted: “Her incredible career has left its mark on tennis history. And yet her greatest contributions are yet to come. Thanks, @serenwilliams. Your journey continues.’

After her own match on Friday afternoon, American tennis star Coco Gauff had said she hoped Williams would win from her third round so she could play the big one later in the tournament before potentially retiring.

Gauff’s win preceded Williams’ third round over Arthur Ashe, and she talked about the GOAT’s US Open journey after her match.

“It was great, I ordered room service so I can watch it alone,” she added, glancing at one of her idols. “I know she’s on my side, but I don’t know when, but that’s the goal. It’s a lifelong dream of mine.’

While Gauff won’t make her wish come true now, she took to Twitter to thank the GOAT anyway. The 18-year-old wrote: ‘Serena, THANK YOU. Because of you I believe in this dream. The impact you’ve had on me goes beyond words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT!’

Lakers superstar LeBron James also bowed to the Queen of Queens in a video posted to Twitter.

‘Wow, where do I start. First of all, let me start by congratulating you on an incredible career. You’re a GOAT,” LeBron said in a heartfelt tribute to Williams.

“What you’ve done for tennis, what you’ve done for women and what you’ve done for the sports category, period, is unprecedented. It was an honor to see your journey.’

Fellow sports stars such as NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes have also tweeted. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted “Thank you #Serena” with three goat emojis.

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter commented, “It was a joy to watch greats. Thank you Serena!’

More tributes came in from both legends and current athletes.

“We just witnessed the last US Open for the greatest of all time, Serena Williams!!,” said Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

“Serena has meant so much to sports, to the tennis game, to the world, to every little girl and even more to every little black girl around the world.”

‘The greatest of all time. It was a privilege to look at the history. Congratulations on an incredible career @serenawilliams,” Olympic Ski Champion Lindsey Vonn wrote.

“I am so thankful for @serenawilliams. What she has given this sport and us will never be lost to me,” Olympic champion sprinter Allyson Felix tweeted.

Two-time World Cup winner Alex Morgan tweeted: “Serena fights to the last point, always. You have given so much to tennis and so much to women’s sports. Thanks @serenawilliams.’

Current and former tennis players also expressed their thanks and admiration.

In an Instagram story, Rafael Nadal posted: ‘Thank you @SerenaWilliams for all you’ve done for our sport!!! Great champion.’

“I love you @serenawilliams. It has been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have. I can’t wait to see you do the following. Thank you my old friend,” tweeted former US Open winner Andy Roddick.

Wimbledon women’s finalist Ons Jabeur tweeted a photo of Williams with the words ‘thank you Serena’ among heart emojis.