Michelle Obama stuns in eye-popping hot pink pants suit during solo night out in NYC

Michelle Obama stunned in an eye-catching hot pink pantsuit during a solo night out in New York City on Thursday night – after her husband was spotted in Los Angeles spending time with their daughters.

The former first lady, 58, was seen arriving at The Mark Hotel, which is on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, for the Justice Albie Awards after party, where she donned a pair of hot pink trousers and a matching blouse and jacket. .

The mother-of-two paired the look with strappy silver stilettos – with diamonds encased in the heel – and a similarly colored clutch.

She also accessorized with some sparkling jewelry, including silver hoop earrings and a few different rings; Michelle kept her long, brown, braided hair pulled back in a ponytail.

She was seen exiting a black SUV surrounded by intelligence officers as she entered the party.

The Justice Albie Awards, which took place at the New York Public Library on Thursday night, were created by George and Amal Clooney through their Clooney Foundation for Justice.

The event honored “journalists, human rights leaders and other global justice champions who “are at great risk for what they do,” according to its website.

It is named after Albie Sachs, a South African lawyer and judge who was imprisoned for his fight against apartheid.

It is unclear if Michelle attended the awards ceremony or if she just came to the after party. Other attendees included George and Amal, Julia Roberts, Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber, Dua Lipa, Drew Barrymore, Jodie Turner-Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone, Phoebe Dynevor, Zoey Dutch, Gemma Chan, Lori Harvey and British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury .

The 58-year-old appears to be enjoying the Big Apple as her husband, former President Barack Obama, spent time with their daughters on the West Coast.

Barack, 61, was spotted enjoying a fancy dinner in Los Angeles, California, with Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, last weekend – but it’s not known if he’s still around.

The trio were pictured visiting expensive sushi restaurant Hamasaku, where eight-piece sushi rolls cost $50 and specialty rolls cost more than $20 each.

Boasting a fusion of traditional Japanese sushi with a taste of California, Hamasaku offers a host of dishes that include salmon, lobster, crab, tuna, yellowtail and other tasty seafood.

While Barack had dinner with his daughters, Michelle was in Seneca Falls, New York, to be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. She was also spotted entering the Mark hotel on Wednesday in a smart purple outfit.

Both Sasha and Malia currently live in Los Angeles, where Malia – who works as a screenwriter on Donald Glover’s upcoming Amazon show – moved there last year after graduating from Harvard.

In March, Donald revealed he had given the 24-year-old her first writing job on his new series, which is said to be about ‘a Beyoncé-type character’, with the actor calling her ‘incredibly talented’ and ‘really focused. ‘

“She’s like an amazingly talented person,” shared Donald, 38, who also goes by his stage name Childish Gambino. Vanity Fair back then. ‘She’s really focused and she works really hard.’

He didn’t say how Malia — who previously interned on Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls in 2015 and at The Weinstein Company in 2017 — landed the job after graduating from college, but he added that he believed she had a promising future in the industry.

As for Sasha, she is also building her own life in Los Angeles. The 21-year-old studies at the University of Southern California, where she has just begun her final year after transferring from the University of Michigan.