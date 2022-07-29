Michelle Obama, 58, shares touching tribute to mom Marian in honor of her 85th birthday

Michelle Obama paid a heartwarming tribute to her mother Marian in honor of her 85th birthday, thanking her for “leading” through life.

Former First Lady Michelle, 58, shared a touching photo of her and her mother in a Instagram mail on Friday morning.

In the caption, the wife of 44th President Barack Obama wished her mother a happy birthday, saying her mother’s “love” is a “vital source of [her] mental health.’

The former first lady’s caption read: “Happy birthday to the woman who guided me through life.

“Your love, your support—all your thoughtful advice—mean more to me than you’ll ever know.

You have always been my backstop – a calm and non-judgmental witness to my life and an essential source of my sanity.

“Thank you for teaching me to trust my own judgment and always giving me those much-needed reality checks.

“I’ve devoted a chapter to sharing your great parenting advice in The Light We Carry, and I can’t wait for everyone to take in all your words of wisdom. I love you so much mom!’

In the photo, Michelle is shown wearing a black dress and a cheerful smile as she wraps her arm around Marian, who can be seen in a beige cardigan and colorful top, smiling from ear to ear as Michelle hugged her.

The touching tribute comes just a week after Michelle announced her new book The Light We Carry, due out November 15 and featuring an entire chapter “dedicated” to the former first-mother-in-law.

Michelle’s book is said to be “a collection of stories and practices” that have helped her throughout her life, and contains questions that keep the author up at night, such as, “How do I know I’m good enough?” How do I bring my whole self to the table? How can I overcome my fears?’

Since she left the White House, the former first lady (pictured speaking on When We All Vote in 2022) has been working as an author, podcast host and has been an inspiration to many.

The proud daughter regularly praises her mother on social media, previously saying she is her “rock, best friend and guiding light” in a Mother’s Day post, where she also thanked her mother for her “encouraging parenting style.”

She added that her mother has always empowered her to be unique and that she has “set up the blueprint for raising” her own daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21.

Marian has also spoken out about her pride in her daughter and previously complimented Michelle on her “grace and dignity” as first lady.

In an interview with Essence in 2009 Marian said: ‘I never doubted that she could do this. She does it with such grace and dignity.

“So I’m just proud. I just hope she does what she wants to do. Because the things she wants to do are very important. They mean a lot to her.’

In the same interview, Michelle added that her parents were “unconditionally” supportive and supportive of her, adding that it played a “big role” in building her confidence.

She gushed, “She completely underestimates her role in who I am. She always says, “You came here that way, I just stayed out of your way.”

‘I didn’t see it that way. My mother is an incredibly intelligent and insightful person about life in general.”

Since leaving the White House, the former first lady has been busy as an author and podcast host and has spoken out on a variety of issues, including encouraging people to vote at When We All Vote’s Summit.