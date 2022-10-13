Michelle Keegan showcases her toned midriff in sports bra and leggings

Michelle Keegan has shown off her toned midriff in a sports bra and leggings after celebrating her move into her ‘£3.5 million dream home’ with husband Mark Wright.

Posing on a yoga mat with a leafy green screen behind her, the 35-year-old actress looked a natural beauty with barely any makeup and her chocolate locks popped up in a messy high bun.

She let her enviable frame do the talking as she smiled as she promoted a new brand deal on her Instagram page.

Body envy: Michelle Keegan showed off her toned midriff in a sports bra and leggings after moving into her ‘£3.5 million dream home’ with husband Mark Wright

The brunette beauty wore a stone-colored sports bra with dark brown high-waisted leggings and zigzag hems on both the waistband and ankles.

She went barefoot while promoting her healthy lifestyle to maintain her lean and toned physique.

To promote her new ambassadorship with Vital Proteins, the former Coronation Street star wrote the post: ‘Started my morning the right way with Vital Proteins’.

It comes after her husband, TV personality and former TOWIE member Mark Wright, shared how his wife manages to maintain her stunning figure despite eating takeaways and currys.

Healthy lifestyle: To promote her new ambassadorship with Vital Proteins, the former Coronation Street star wrote in the post: ‘Started my morning the right way’

The actress, 35, sticks to a strict gym routine to keep herself in shape, but always allows herself to cheat on the weekends.

Mark, 35, told The Sun: ‘She likes a Chinese takeaway and a curry. We both have very balanced lives and we both work hard in the gym and stay healthy.

‘I try to be as healthy as possible and live a balanced life.

“But if you want to have a takeaway on the weekend or eat some junk food, do it because you need that balance in your life.”

Michelle previously shared that she only works out for 45 minutes a day and never feels guilty about eating junk food.

Couple Goals: The TV stars say they stick to a strict gym routine to stay in shape, but always allow cheat meals on weekends (Mark and Michelle pictured in May)

On the Off The Menu podcast, she said, “I never feel guilty when I cheat because when I’ve been strict all week I feel like I deserve it.

“I just set myself a goal to spend 45 minutes in the gym and then I’m done.”

“I’m pretty bad at snacking in the evening, so I’m pretty full from the night before, if I’m honest.”

And after finally moving into their new mansion in Essex, three years after purchasing the mega pad, the couple ordered their first takeaway from their home on Saturday night.

They ate a series of pizzas, with Mark documenting the moment as he filmed the delectable selection of food.

The TV star wrote to his 1.8 million followers: ‘Someone said cheat day?’

The former TOWIE star posted in his Stories when the food arrived from Slice Sourdough Pizza in Essex and filmed the delivery man at the door.

Explanation: ‘Look, the first pizza delivered to the new house. Jimbo, Jamesy of Slice. Wait until you see these pizzas, let’s go.’

And as he prepared to enjoy the impressive spread, Mark laid the five pizzas on his marble counter to show the fans.

He and Michelle bought the lavish home in October 2019 for £1.3 million and have documented the renovation process via Instagram.

Mark ran the London Marathon in 3 hours 41 minutes on Sunday and he and Michelle own a fitness brand together.