Michelle Keegan says she still can’t get used to being famous 15 years after leaving the cobbles 

She landed a career-making role on Coronation Street fifteen years ago.

And while she’s become one of Britain’s most beloved actresses, Michelle Keegan says she still can’t get used to being famous.

The award-winning performer, 35, who is currently starring in a new 1950s BBC drama Ten Pound Poms in Australia, has gone on to star in prime-time dramas such as Our Girl and Brassic.

Sober: Michelle Keegan says she still can’t get used to being famous, despite being a household name

Speak with The sunthe former soap star revealed how she still hadn’t adjusted to becoming a household name.

“Even now, 15 years later, you never get used to being famous.” she said.

“One minute I was walking out the gates of Coronation Street and no one knew who I was.

“Then, as soon as my first scenes hit the screen, I remember walking out the gate and being stopped and asked for an autograph. I had no idea how to sign.’

Soap Star: Michelle landed a career-making role as Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street 15 years ago

The businesswoman is also busy with online retailer Very and recently released a new collection with the brand.

Michelle, who married TOWIE star Mark Wright on May 24, 2015, will now also move into their £3.5 million Essex town house they are renovating over two years.

Despite all the fame and fortune – said the TV favorite she does struggle with some of the negative comments she gets on social media.

She says: ‘Luckily I don’t understand much of it. The only time it gets to me is when it comes to work, because you could have a thousand nice comments, and then you could have one negative comment, and that negative one stays with you.

In love: Michelle married TOWIE star Mark Wright on May 24, 2015

‘Over time you build up a thick skin. I don’t know if that’s out in the open or just a matter of age where I don’t care that much about false stories.

“It can be frustrating, but I know it will pass and it won’t change the mind of the people who are important to me. I just bury it and get on with my day. There are other, more important things to worry about.”

Michelle has been filming Down Under since mid-May while having regular Zoom chats with Mark.

Down under: Michelle recently flew to Australia while teasing an exciting project that has now been unveiled as a new six-part series Ten Pound Poms

After celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary in May, the couple is still very much loved with her reality star husband who has his own unique nickname for her.

“My husband’s nickname for me is Treacle Pants.

“I’m sorry to say I don’t have a nickname for him. I wish I could say yes, but I really don’t.’

Exciting: Michelle gave a glimpse into her work life as she soaked up the sun on the beach while reading her script

Michelle recently flew to Australia while teasing an exciting project that has now been unveiled as a new six-part series Ten Pound Poms.

The show tells the story of a group of British migrants who leave post-war Britain for Australia in the mid-1950s.

A friend of Michelle told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre TV column: ‘Michelle has always had one big dream, appearing in a historical drama and with ‘Ten Pound Poms’ she will have her toe baptized in those bygone times.

The project will see Michelle again working with writer Danny Brocklehurst, who worked with the star on ‘Ordinary Lies’ – her first TV drama after she left Coronation Street in 2014 – and Sky comedy Brassic, in which she plays Erin Croft.

Danny has shared how the show questions “success and failure, identity, parenthood and belonging.”

He explained: “It’s a big, bold piece about what it means to start over, to be an outsider in a new country. It asks questions about success and failure, identity, parenthood and connectedness.

“The Guided Migration Program is a little-known part of British and Australian history, but it offers endless stories about the people who traveled to the other side of the world in search of a better life.”

From 1945 to 1972, over a million British migrants moved to Australia to help populate the country, through a scheme by the Australian and British governments, and they became known as the Ten Pound Poms.

Michelle recently reunited with her husband Mark Wright after being apart for eight weeks while the actress was filming.