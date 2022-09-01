Michelle Keegan puts on an animated display in costume as nurse Kate on the set of Ten Pound Poms

<!–

Michelle Keegan put on an animated screening on the set of her new 1950s drama Ten Pound Poms, which was filmed in Australia on Thursday.

The 35-year-old actress, who plays Nurse Kate in the series, looked effortlessly chic in her suit with a cream shirt and beige pants.

She paired the look with a pair of black sneakers as she raised her arms and whizzed around the set.

Michelle pinned her brunette locks back out of her face, wearing a soft, glamorous makeup look.

She then took a short break and went between movie scenes to grab some refreshments.

Ten Pound Poms follows a group of Britons who leave gloomy post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world.

For just £10, they’ve been promised a better home, better job prospects and a better quality of life by the sea in sun-drenched Australia.

But life down under isn’t exactly the idyllic dream promised to the newcomers.

Struggling with their new identity as immigrants, we follow their triumphs and pitfalls as they adjust to a new life in a new country, far from Britain and familiarity.

At the heart of the drama are Annie (Faye Marsay) and Terry Roberts (Warren Brown).

They try to make the best of the situation for their families, but the poor living conditions in the migrant hostel and the local attitude towards immigrants put them to the test in ways they could not have imagined.

They are not the only people in the hostel avoiding the truth. Kate (Michelle) is a young nurse who arrives without her fiancé and will do anything to rewrite her devastating past.

Bill (Leon Ford) has lost his family business back home and is so desperate to prove he’s living the Australian dream of stopping at nothing to achieve a lifestyle he can’t sustain.

Teenager Stevie (Declan Coyle) comes from a troubled background and hopes to use this new adventure to escape his oppressive father. Meanwhile, Ron (Rob Collins), a native Australian war veteran, struggles with feeling like an outsider in his own country.

The shooting of the Ten Pound Poms comes after it was reported that Michelle would take £2.5 million from her TV work, as she and husband Mark Wright are considered TV’s richest young couple.