Michelle Keegan offers support to Kate Ferdinand as celeb pals reach out following her miscarriage

Michelle Keegan and Molly-Mae Hague have sparked an outpouring of support for Kate Ferdinand after the TV personality confirmed she had miscarried.

Kate, 31, shared the news with Instagram followers, many of whom were unaware of her pregnancy, in a short post Wednesday night.

The former TOWIE cast member, who is raising 20-month-old son Cree with husband Rio Ferdinand, had previously kept her second pregnancy out of the public arena.

Later that evening on Instagram, former Coronation Street actress Michelle wrote, “Sorry Kate. I send you so much love’.

While Molly-Mae Hague remarked: ‘I’m so sorry Kate, I’m sending you all the world’.

Former The Only Way Is Essex co-stars Samantha Faiers and Chloe Lewis were also quick to send their support by writing to Samantha: ‘This is heartbreaking, I send you lots of love and strength.’ (sic)

Chloe added: ‘Sending my love to you,’ while ex Geordie Shore star Vicki Pattison said she was so sorry.

Sad: Kate, 31, shared the news with Instagram followers, many of whom were unaware of her pregnancy, in a short post on Wednesday night

Under the heartbreaking post, Lottie Tomlinson wrote, “Sorry,” while TOWIE’s Natalya Wright said, “Sending love to you all.”

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison ‘I’m so sorry baby’, while Marnie Simpson posted a sad face emoji.

Kate’s former TOWIE co-stars were quick to offer their condolences with Lydia Bright posting heart emojis and Mario Falcone writing: ‘Sorry to hear this…sending love’.

While Billie Shepard and Lauren Pope both lent support in writing Billie, “I send you lots of love and strength.”

And Lauren added, “Sorry to all of you, I’m sending you lots of love.”

Support: Hours later on Instagram, former Coronation Street actress Michelle tenderly wrote, “Sorry Kate. I send you so much love’ because she was accompanied by many famous friends

Danielle Lloyd also wrote in the comment section: ‘Sorry for your loss’.

While Danielle Armstrong remarked, ‘Sorry to all of you, my dear, I am sending you lots of love’.

Former Big Brother winner and radio host Kate Lawler said, ‘Oh Kate. I am so sorry for you and your lovely family. I send you so much love and hugs x’.

And reality star Georgia Kousoulou wrote: ‘Sorry Kate’

Friends: Kate’s former TOWIE co-stars were quick to offer their condolences with Lydia Bright posting heart emojis and Mario Falcone writing: ‘Sorry to hear this…sending love’

Model Tia Lineker commented, “Sorry Kate,” while TV personality Zoe Hardman added, “I’m so sorry, I’m thinking of you, honey.”

Kate revealed she was hospitalized after a routine scan failed to detect the baby’s heartbeat.

Announcing the tragic news on Wednesday, Kate wrote: ‘Last time I was in this hospital I had Cree, but this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat at our 12 week ultrasound and I had to have surgery.

“We were so excited and are planning a space for our new baby in our family, we couldn’t wait to share our news with all of you but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn’t go the way we plan.

“So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words. Absolutely devastated and heartbroken…but I couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(ger) babies who came through the door when we got home.”

Couple: In June, Kate was said to be ‘torn up’ over her decision to have another child with Manchester United and English legend Rio, 18 months after they welcomed their son Cree

Kate, who appeared on Instagram in June, – who did not announce her pregnancy publicly – gave no indication that she was carrying a child as she posed for selfies in a bralet and miniskirt.

The former TOWIE cast member shared the photos on a dinner date with her mother Jacqueline and her son, along with the caption: “A fantastic time spent with family and friends.”

Earlier that month, she was said to have been “torn” over her decision to have another child with Rio, 18 months after they welcomed Cree.

Happy times: The former TOWIE cast member shared the photos over dinner with her mother Jacqueline and her baby son

A source revealed to Heat magazine at the time: “Kate really struggled with having a newborn. But as the kids get older, she starts to miss the baby stage.

“If she has another child, she doesn’t want there to be a huge age difference. But at the same time she feels like she’s just getting her life back.’

Kate started dating footballer Rio in 2017 and they married in an extravagant wedding ceremony in Turkey in 2019.