Michelle Keegan looks animated as she gets into character as nurse Kate

Michelle Keegan put on an animated display when she stepped into the role of Nurse Kate on the set of her new 1950s BBC drama Ten Pound Poms in Sydney, Australia.

The brunette, 35, made a series of expressions as she sipped from a water bottle and wrapped herself warm in a quilted jacket worn over a light shirt and khaki trousers.

She was also pictured wearing a nurse’s uniform to film the six-part period drama, before lunching with a huge smile on her face.

You could see Michelle talking to someone from the production while she was taking a break from filming and later you could see them chuckling with her colleagues.

Ten Pound Poms follows a group of Britons who leave gloomy post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world.

For just £10, they’ve been promised a better home, better job prospects and a better quality of life by the sea in sun-drenched Australia.

But life down under isn’t exactly the idyllic dream promised to the newcomers.

Struggling with their new identity as immigrants, we follow their triumphs and pitfalls as they adjust to a new life in a new country, far from Britain and familiarity.

Annie (Faye Marsay) and Terry Roberts (Warren Brown) are at the heart of the drama.

They try to make the best of the situation for their families, but the poor living conditions in the migrant hostel and the local attitude towards immigrants put them to the test in ways they could not have imagined.

They are not the only people in the hostel avoiding the truth. Kate (Michelle) is a young nurse who arrives without her fiancé and will do anything to rewrite her devastating past.

Bill (Leon Ford) has lost his family business back home and is so desperate to prove he’s living the Australian dream of stopping at nothing to achieve a lifestyle he can’t sustain.

Teenager Stevie (Declan Coyle) comes from a troubled background and hopes to use this new adventure to escape his oppressive father. Meanwhile, Ron (Rob Collins), a native Australian war veteran, struggles with feeling like an outsider in his own country.

The Ten Pound Poms’ shooting comes after it was reported that Michelle would take £2.5 million from her TV work, as she and husband Mark Wright are considered TV’s richest young couple.