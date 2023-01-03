Michelle Keegan is the epitome of chic as she shares BTS footage from a glamorous photoshoot

<!–

She is known for her incredible sense of style.

And Michelle Keegan was the epitome of chic on Tuesday when she shared a behind-the-scenes look at a glamorous photo shoot.

The actress and wife of TOWIE star Mark Wright, 35, caused a storm in the snaps as she lounged on a sheepskin armchair in what appeared to be a swanky mansion.

Attitude! Michelle Keegan, 35, was the epitome of chic on Tuesday as she shared a behind-the-scenes look at a glamorous photoshoot

Michelle looked stunning in muted tones and slipped into a form-fitting cream jumper complete with beige stripes.

The stunner completed the look with a silky brown skirt and donned a pair of alabaster cowboy boots.

Michelle accentuated her features with a gorgeous makeup palette and swept her raven-black locks into a chic chignon.

Stunning: The actress caused a storm in the snaps as she lounged on a sheepskin armchair in what appeared to be a swanky mansion

Chic: Michelle looked stunning in muted tones and slipped into a form-fitting cream sweater complete with beige stripes

She captioned the snaps: ‘Page 3 of 2023 Happy New Year everyone’.

Racing to the comments section, husband Mark wrote, “Wife is [fire emoji]’.

While sister-in-law Jess added, “Stun[ning]’.

Effortless: The stunner completed the look with a silky brown skirt and donned a pair of alabaster cowboy boots

It comes after Michelle was thrilled to learn that an adorable pooch named Brandy had been safely returned to her owners on Christmas Day after being missing for 18 months.

She tweeted her joy this week after previously asking fans for help moving the dog stolen from her family’s garden in Essex.

Michelle wrote in part of her tweet, “Great news! She’s home now and safe where she should be.’

Beauty: Michelle accentuated her features with a gorgeous makeup palette and swept her raven black locks into a chic chignon

Happy New Year: She captioned the snaps: ‘Page 3 of 2023 Happy New Year everyone’. Racing to the comments section, husband Mark wrote, “Wife is [fire emoji]’. While sister-in-law Jess added, “Stun[ning]’.

“Sending love to Brandy and your family…Merry Christmas,” she added.

Missing Pets GB had thanked Michelle for helping to bring Brandy’s missing to the attention.

‘Thank you for your help!!! As of 2am this morning, Brandy was picked up by her family. A year and a half ago she was stolen from her garden, today she is safely home,” the tweet read.

“She’s home now and safe where she belongs!” Michelle Keegan celebrated the ‘amazing’ return to her family of adorable dog Brandy this week, who was stolen from an Essex garden 18 months ago. In the picture with her own dogs

Last April, Michelle asked fans to keep a lookout for the missing dog after she was stolen “in broad daylight.”

The Brassic actress re-shared the ‘missing dog’ post to her Instagram stories after the owner revealed the cocker spaniel had been snatched from her garden.

Michelle asked anyone with information to come forward and reposted photos of the lost pet, targeting the “disgusting” thieves who snatched the pup.

“This beautiful dog was stolen from her owner’s yard in broad daylight… it’s just DISGUSTING,” Michelle said at the time.

The thieves’ car details were shared and the victim explained that the police were helping with the case.

They also thanked everyone who has helped so far, writing, “I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has commented, liked and shared my story.”

Michelle has two four-legged friends with husband Mark Wright, a chihuahua and a dachshund.