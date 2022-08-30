Michelle Keegan grabs a bite to eat on the set of her new drama Ten Pound Poms in Australia

<!–

Michelle Keegan grabbed a very healthy snack between scenes on the set of her new BBC 1950s drama Ten pounds of poms Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.

The 35-year-old actress, who plays Nurse Kate in the series, held packets of salt in her mouth as she put a nutritious salad on her plate with both hands.

Michelle wrapped herself warmly during her break in a quilted jacket, which she wore over her suit, which consisted of a light shirt and khaki pants.

Hands Full: Michelle Keegan held packets of salt in her mouth as she grabbed a bite on Tuesday on the set of her new 1950s drama Ten Pound Poms in Australia

Ready for action! After lunch Michelle returned to the set to film further scenes

She styled her brunette locks from her pretty face while completing the look with a pair of vintage boots.

The actress returned to her trailer for lunch before removing her coat as she returned to film further scenes on set.

Ten Pound Poms follows a group of Britons who leave gloomy post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world.

Hungry: Michelle wrapped warm in a quilted jacket she wore over her costume which consisted of a light shirt and khaki pants

Lunch break: The former Corrie actress piled her plate with a nutritious salad

For just £10, they’ve been promised a better home, better job prospects and a better quality of life by the sea in sun-drenched Australia.

But life down under isn’t exactly the idyllic dream promised to the newcomers.

Struggling with their new identity as immigrants, we follow their triumphs and pitfalls as they adjust to a new life in a new country, far from Britain and familiarity.

Hygiene: The star used a plastic glove while serving herself lunch with her co-stars and crew

Tucked in: Michelle enjoyed a break between her intense scenes playing a nurse named Kate

At the heart of the drama are Annie (Faye Marsay) and Terry Roberts (Warren Brown).

They try to make the best of the situation for their families, but the poor living conditions in the migrant hostel and the local attitude towards immigrants put them to the test in ways they could not have imagined.

They are not the only people in the hostel avoiding the truth. Kate (Michelle) is a young nurse who arrives without her fiancé and will do anything to rewrite her devastating past.

Back to basics: Michelle returned to her trailer, with her character’s name on the door, to have lunch

Bill (Leon Ford) has lost his family business back home and is so desperate to prove he’s living the Australian dream of stopping at nothing to achieve a lifestyle he can’t sustain.

Teenager Stevie (Declan Coyle) comes from a troubled background and hopes to use this new adventure to escape his oppressive father. Meanwhile, Ron (Rob Collins), a native Australian war veteran, struggles with feeling like an outsider in his own country.

The shooting of the Ten Pound Poms comes after it was reported that Michelle would take £2.5 million from her TV work, as she and husband Mark Wright are considered TV’s richest young couple.