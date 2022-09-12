Michelle Keegan films Brassic in Manchester after spending four months working in Australia 

<!–

Michelle Keegan was spotted on the set of the comedy-drama series Brassic on Monday as she returned to the UK after spending four months in Australia.

The actress, 35, wore a bright blue headband and cargo pants as she made her way through the Manchester set, mingling with cast and crew, presumably in character.

The brunette beauty kept her long locks in place with a bright blue headband and kept casual in her cargo pants, a black sweater and black combat boots.

Michelle, who has just returned to Australia where she was filming BBC drama Ten Pound Poms, was holding a warmer coat and a bottle of water and a banana.

The wife of The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright was accompanied on set by a staffer, who carried an umbrella for Michelle as she made her way.

Brassic revolves around the lives of best friends Vinnie and Dylan and Dylan’s girlfriend, Erin, played by Michelle.

Season four of the hit show premiered earlier this month.

In October last year, Michelle admitted that she had banned her family from watching one episode of the show because of a raunchy sex scene, she told Radio Times.

“I didn’t let my family watch that first episode for 15 minutes, and we all know why!” she said with a laugh.

Speak with the guard this week, the former soap star revealed how she still hadn’t adjusted to becoming a household name.

“Even now, 15 years later, you never get used to being famous,” she said. “One minute I was walking out the gates of Coronation Street and no one knew who I was.

“Then, as soon as my first scenes hit the screen, I remember walking out the gate and being stopped and asked for an autograph. I had no idea how to sign.’

The award-winning performer who went on to star in a 1950s BBC drama Ten Pound Poms in Australia has gone on to star in prime-time dramas such as Our Girl and Brassic.

The businesswoman is also busy with online retailer Very and recently released a new collection with the brand.

Michelle and her husband Mark are also gearing up to move into their £3.5million Essex mansion which they have been renovating for two years now.