Michelle Keegan enjoys a night out in Australia with her husband Mark Wright in the UK

She has been in Australia for months filming her new role in the upcoming BBC drama Ten Pound Poms.

And Michelle Keegan, 35, took to Instagram on Sunday while enjoying a cocktail on a rare night out, weeks after husband Mark Wright told MailOnline exclusively about the difficulties of a long-term relationship.

The former Coronation Street actress looked ravishing in an asymmetrical black top that she paired with dark blue jeans.

‘Celebrate not having to wake up early in the morning’: Michelle Keegan, 35, enjoyed a night out in Australia on Sunday

Cheers: Holding her cocktail in front of the camera, she wrote: ‘To celebrate I didn’t have to hit that snooze button in the morning’

Six-part series Ten Pound Poms follows a group of Britons who leave gloomy post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world.

Finishing off the look with bold gold earrings and a simple pendant, the stunner dropped her raven locks on her shoulders.

Michelle, who plays a nurse in the drama, sported a gorgeous makeup palette with lots of mascara and a classy nude lip.

Far away: It comes after husband Mark Wright told MailOnline exclusively about the difficulties of their long-term relationship

Mark’s sister Jess rushed to the comment section and wrote, “Miss you,” while his mom Carol chimed in with the comment, “We all miss you.”

Speaking to MailOnline recently about their relationship, Mark said, “I think working both in the same industry really helps. Because we get each other’s careers, and we totally understand.”

“Essentially we both just want each other to achieve all our goals and all our dreams and we just support each other every step of the way, you know.”

Missing: Rushing to the comment section, Mark’s sister Jess wrote: ‘Miss you’ while his mother Carol chimed in with the comment ‘We all miss you’

Couple: Mark told MailOnline that he and Michelle are ‘supporting each other’ to achieve all their ‘goals and dreams’

The couple has been married since 2015 and together since 2012 and Mark flies to the actress down under.

Mark recently said, “If you’re in love and in a happy relationship, you’ll love each other.

“You have to learn that you’ve been together for a long time and haven’t seen each other in three weeks, so it’s exciting at first, but then it becomes a 10-year relationship again.

“The longer you go, the more pressure there is because the longer it has been. But I was in LA and had dinner with Piers Morgan and I told him it was hard. He said ‘I had this with my wife and we have a 3 week rule so don’t let it go past 3 weeks’

When asked about their current situation, Mark said: ‘It’s hard with Australia, it’s a lot of flying’