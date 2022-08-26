Michelle Keegan dresses up for murder mystery evening during new series of Brassic

Michelle Keegan’s character Erin Croft gets a glamorous makeover in the upcoming Sky comedy series Brassic through the looks of stills from the fourth season.

The actress, 35, looks incredible in a red satin dress showing off her sensational figure along with a white fur stole.

Michelle sported her dark brown locks in bouncy curls, complete with victory buns, finishing the outfit with a dab of red lipstick.

The Cluedo-themed images show Michelle in a library as the group attends a murder mystery night as a guise to steal some valuable vintage wine from the cellar.

After a tip, Erin and the gang dress up and join a chic murder mystery night at a stately home.

While Vinnie and Jim break into the cellars and steal the wine, the rest of the group is supposed to distract the guests upstairs.

But things don’t go according to plan when they’re pulled into play a little too much.

Earlier this year while filming the series, Michelle gave fans a hilarious look behind the scenes of the SkyOne dramedy when she shared a photo on Instagram.

Shared a look at her unconventional makeup routine, Michelle wrote “how we do checkups now,” as she lay on the floor with her eyes closed as makeup artists touched up her lip liner between takes.

Michelle looked peaceful as she lay on the floor in a gray tracksuit and a red quilted jacket while being groomed by the crew.

The brunette beauty had styled her hair in loose curls, which fell around her like a waterfall as she got 30 winks before filming.

She looked radiant as ever when she shared a fall selfie on social media earlier this week in a seasonally tanned shearling jacket.

Michelle pouted in the seasonal ensemble as she put on a glamorous show in black winged eyeliner.

And in further behind-the-scenes shots, Michelle wore rollerballs and red lipstick on Instagram last week.

The actress wanted to achieve her statement curls with the hair styling product that was in her dark brown locks.

She looked amazing in the selfie wearing tanned lips and black winged eyeliner.

She wrote alongside the stunning selfie: ‘The wait game’ featuring a clock emoji and wearing a gray hoodie and holding a plastic water bottle in her hand.

Michelle has been busy promoting the new series Brassic and recently appeared on The One Show to talk to hosts about the series.

She revealed to Samantha Quek and Jermaine Jenas that production is already halfway through the dramedy’s fourth season.

The actress plays single mom Erin on the show and has been spotted on set with co-star Joe Gilgun for the past few weeks.

Shock: Brassic follows the story of Lancashire-born Vinnie (Joe), who suffers from bipolar disorder, and his best friend Dylan (pictured in character

The upcoming season will explore Erin and Vinnie’s relationship, with fans eager to find out if the couple will try their hand at their romance after Vinnie declared his love for Erin.

Brassic is a Sky original comedy series that follows Vinnie and his friends who destroy the town of Hawley while committing petty crimes.

The series also stars Damien Molony and Ryan Sampson, as well as a mostly male cast – something Michelle previously said she has “no problem” with, as she is the “blockiest” on set.

‘The boys invited me, I never felt like an outsider. I always get along with everyone,” Michelle revealed.

“It never felt different to me – I’m literally the blokiest. I never felt like I was the only girl. We learned right away.’

The new series Brassic starts on Wednesday 7 September at 10 p.m. on Sky Max and NOW.