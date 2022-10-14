Michelle Keegan dons camouflage cargo trousers as she wraps while filming for season five of Brassic

Michelle Keegan changed character again as she filmed scenes for season five of Brassic in Manchester on Friday.

The 35-year-old actress plays single mother Erin Croft in the comedy series, slipping into the character’s usual attire for the scenes.

She donned camo cargo pants for the shoot, adding a black bomber jacket and an oversized coat to keep warm between shots.

Michelle wore a high-neck top with zip details under her bomber jacket – while the cast donned fur-lined khaki parkas to keep warm on set.

She paired the outdoor look with a pair of combat boots and added a touch of glamor with a silky gold headscarf.

The patterned piece pulled the Our Girl actress’s brunette locks away from her face, while adding a subtle palette of makeup with a nude lip.

The cast and crew had to deal with a downpour while filming took place, with a crew member protecting Michelle from getting wet while holding a black umbrella over her head.

And the bad weather seemed to be causing some problems, as production was delayed a bit, leaving the cast stuck on set.

Michelle appeared in a lower mood before filming as she waited for the scenes to get going again.

The star has been busy in recent months filming for Brassic after a long stint in Australia – where she filmed for drama Ten Pound Poms.

Brassic revolves around the lives of best friends Vinnie and Dylan and Dylan’s girlfriend, Erin, played by Michelle.

Season four of the hit show premiered earlier this month.

In October last year, Michelle admitted that she had banned her family from watching one episode of the show because of a raunchy sex scene, she told Radio Times.

“I didn’t let my family watch that first episode for 15 minutes, and we all know why!” she said with a laugh.

And talk to the guardthe former soap star revealed how she still hadn’t adjusted to becoming a household name.

“Even now, 15 years later, you never get used to being famous,” she said. “One minute I was walking out the gates of Coronation Street and no one knew who I was.

“Then, as soon as my first scenes hit the screen, I remember walking out the gate and being stopped and asked for an autograph. I had no idea how to sign.’

