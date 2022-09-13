Michelle Keegan dons an all-black ensemble as she gets stuck in to filming for Brassic

She recently returned from four months in Australia to film for her new 1950s drama Ten Pound Poms.

And Michelle Keegan has jumped from one job to another when she got stuck in the filming of season five of Brassic on Monday.

The 35-year-old actress was wearing all-black cargo pants and a crop-top ensemble when she was captured on the set of the Sky Max comedy show.

She was styled in black cargo pants with a cropped gray t-shirt with an acid wash design.

Michelle added a gray bomber jacket on top of the ensemble and paired it with a pair of black combat boots.

The former Coronation Street star had her chocolate brown locks styled in a pristine curl, while pulled into a half-braided hairstyle.

Michelle wore a full-coverage palette of makeup with a pink lipstick and added a pair of gold earrings.

The actress was firmly in work mode as she moved around the set, joining co-star Joseph Gilgun as they filmed in East Lancashire.

She was spotted in a white van for the filming of season five, joining other castmates as they appeared to be on a mission to bury a body.

They carried a brown coffin in the shots. who was in the trunk of the distinctive white van.

The gang was also dressed with a shovel as they began the nighttime task together.

Michelle had some fun on set, giggling with her co-stars, shielding her face as one of them flashed a torch into her eye.

Original comedy Brassic follows Vinnie O’Neill (Joseph) and his five friends, including Michelle’s single mother Erin.

The group struggles to make ends meet in the fictional town of Hawley, often resorting to petty crime for money.

The BAFTA-nominated series began in 2019, when season four of the show was released on Sky Max and Now TV last week.

And Michelle has certainly been kept busy with her acting portfolio as she’s set to star as a young nurse named Kate in the six-part BBC drama Ten Pound Poms.

She has just returned to the UK after four months of filming for the show, which follows a group of Britons who leave bleak post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world.

But while her fame on the soap has led her to become a household name, the actress admitted she’s not quite used to it yet, talking to the guard this week.

“Even now, 15 years later, you never get used to being famous,” she said. “One minute I was walking out the gates of Coronation Street and no one knew who I was.

“Then, as soon as my first scenes hit the screen, I remember walking out the gate and being stopped and asked for an autograph. I had no idea how to sign.’

