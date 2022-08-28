Michelle Keegan cuts a casual figure at the beach as fans notice a heartwarming detail in her snap

<!–

Michelle Keegan cut a casual figure during a day out at Bondi Beach in Australia on Sunday.

The former soap star, 35, shared a slew of snaps from her journey, including a radiant photo of her posing in front of the ocean.

And fans soon noticed a sweet detail in the photo shared with Michelle’s six million Instagram followers.

Looks good: Michelle Keegan cut a casual figure as she enjoyed a day out at Bondi Beach in Australia on Sunday – with fans pointing to the heart-shaped cloud behind her

Michelle recently flew to Australia while teasing an exciting project that has now been unveiled as a new six-part series Ten Pound Poms.

She wore a gray hoodie and quilted jacket, paired with leggings and sporty sneakers.

Michelle, who plays a nurse in the drama, read her scripts for the show during the outing and captioned the post: ‘G’day from Bondi (& yes, I’m still wearing a coat)’

One of her followers was quick to point out, “I’m sorry, but look at that love heart cloud behind you!!”

Exciting: Michelle gave a glimpse into her work life as she soaked up the sun on the beach while reading her script

The show tells the story of a group of British migrants who leave post-war Britain for Australia in the mid-1950s.

A friend of Michelle told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre TV column: ‘Michelle has always had one big dream, appearing in a historical drama and with ‘Ten Pound Poms’ she will have her toe baptized in those bygone times.

The project will see Michelle again working with writer Danny Brocklehurst, who worked with the star on ‘Ordinary Lies’ – her first TV drama after she left Coronation Street in 2014 – and Sky comedy Brassic, in which she plays Erin Croft.

Danny has shared how the show questions “success and failure, identity, parenthood and belonging.”

New project: Michelle has been hard at work in Australia for the past eight weeks shooting her latest project, the new BBC drama Ten Pound Poms, set in the 1950s

He explained: “It’s a big, bold piece about what it means to start over, to be an outsider in a new country. It asks questions about success and failure, identity, parenthood and connectedness.

‘The Guided Migration Program is a little-known part of British and Australian history, but it offers endless stories about the people who traveled to the other side of the world in search of a better life.’

From 1945 to 1972, over a million British migrants moved to Australia to help populate the country, through a scheme by the Australian and British governments, and they became known as the Ten Pound Poms.

Michelle recently reunited with her husband Mark Wright after being apart for eight weeks while the actress was filming.