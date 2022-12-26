Michelle Keegan Celebrates ‘Amazing’ Return of Adorable Pet Brandy After Being Stolen

Animal lover Michelle Keegan was thrilled to learn that an adorable pet named Brandy was safely returned to her owners on Christmas Day after being missing for 18 months.

The actress and wife of TOWIE star Mark Wright, 35, tweeted her delight this week after asking fans for help relocating the dog that was stolen from her family’s garden in Essex.

Michelle wrote in part of her tweet: ‘Amazing news! She is now home and safe where she should be.

“Sending love to Brandy and your family…Merry Christmas,” she added.

Missing Pets GB had thanked Michelle for her help in raising awareness of Brandy’s disappearance.

‘Thanks for your help!!! At 2 am this morning, Brandy was recovered by her family. 18 months ago she was stolen from her garden, today she is safe in her house,’ the tweet said.

In April of last year, Michelle asked fans to keep an eye out for the missing pooch after she was stolen ‘in broad daylight’.

The Brassic actress shared the ‘missing dog’ post on her Instagram stories after the owner revealed the cocker spaniel was snatched from his yard.

Asking anyone with information to come forward, Michelle reposted photos of the lost pet, criticizing the ‘disgusting’ thieves who took the pup.

“This beautiful dog was stolen in broad daylight from his owner’s yard…it’s just GROSS,” Michelle said at the time.

Details of the thieves’ car were shared and the victim explained that the police were helping with the case.

They also thanked everyone who has helped so far, writing, “I’d like to thank everyone who commented, liked, and shared my story.”

Michelle has two pet dogs with her husband Mark Wright, a Chihuahua and a dachshund.