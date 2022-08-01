Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright reunite for a romantic harbour cruise and date night in Sydney

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have reunited for a romantic date after being apart for eight weeks while the actress filmed her new BBC drama in Australia.

The former soap star, 35, and TV presenter, 35, enjoyed a romantic Sydney harbor cruise on Sunday, days after Mark shed rare light on the couple’s marriage by sharing the secret to making their long-distance relationship work.

Michelle and Mark drove past the iconic Opera House and Harbor Bridge to Manly, a coastal suburb of Sydney, where they stopped for a drink and a snack.

The couple, who have been married since 2015 and together since 2012, then got dressed and headed out for a slap-up dinner at Cantonese restaurant, Mr. wong.

Mark appeared to be enjoying his time in Sydney, with the former TOWIE star taking to Instagram on Monday to document a sea dive and praise the Australian way of life.

He wrote: ‘The lifestyle here is like no other. Relaxed, healthy and nothing is a problem for everyone.’

Michelle has been hard at work in Australia for the past eight weeks filming her latest project, the new BBC drama Ten Pound Poms, set in the 1950s.

The actress will star as a young nurse named Kate in the six-part historical drama, who arrives in Australia without her fiancé and will do whatever it takes to rewrite her devastating past.

Ten Pound Poms tells the story of a group of Britons who leave gloomy post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world.

For just £10 they are promised a better home, better job prospects and a better quality of life by the sea in sun-drenched Australia.

But life below is not the idyllic dream promised to the newcomers. Struggling with their new identities as immigrants, the drama follows their triumphs and pitfalls as they adjust to a new life in a new country.

Last week, Michelle’s husband Mark shed rare light on the couple’s long-distance marriage since he admitted being in the same industry has made their relationship easier.

Speaking to MailOnline, Mark said he and Michelle are “supporting each other” to achieve all of their “goals and dreams.”

About their relationship, he said, “I think it helps to both work in the same industry. Because we get each other’s careers, and we totally understand.

“Essentially we both want each other to achieve all our goals and all our dreams and we support each other every step of the way, you know.”

Mark recently said, “If you’re in love and in a happy relationship, you’ll love each other.

“You have to learn that you’ve been together for a long time and haven’t seen each other in three weeks, so it’s exciting at first, but then it becomes a 10-year relationship again.

“The longer you go, the more pressure there is because the longer it has been. But I was in LA and had dinner with Piers Morgan and I told him it was hard. He said, ‘I had this with my wife and we have a three week rule, so don’t let it last more than three weeks.’

When asked about their current situation, Mark said: ‘It’s hard with Australia, it’s a lot of flying.’

It was recently reported that Michelle would take £2.5 million from her TV work as she and her husband Mark are TV’s richest young couple.

With an estimated combined net worth of around £12 million, it’s no wonder the couple are pouring the money into their luxurious new ‘dream home’ – a £1.3 million Essex mansion.