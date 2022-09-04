Michelle Heaton shows off her figure in a daring black mesh dress on stage with Liberty X

Michelle Heaton looked incredible on Saturday as she donned a bold black mesh dress while performing on stage in Halifax.

The singer, 43, joined her Liberty X bandmates Kelli Young, 40, and Jessica Taylor, 42, for a sizzling performance at Calderdale Pride, with all three ladies looking amazing.

Michelle pulled out all the stops in her ensemble and caught a glimpse of her gym-cut figure in the sheer dress she wore with a black bra and sparkly pants.

Looks great: Michelle Heaton looked stunning on Saturday as she donned a bold black mesh dress while performing on stage in Halifax

She put her brunette locks up in a sharp ponytail and added a glamorous palette to makeup as she made tracks with her girls.

Meanwhile, Kelli and Jessica also looked stunning in similar black outfits, with the trio also sporting a rainbow embellishment on their ensembles.

It comes after Michelle candidly looked back on her addiction battle last month when she praised Vicky Pattison for being “very honest” in her new alcohol documentary.

Trio: The singer, 43, joined her Liberty X bandmates Kelli Young, 40, and Jessica Taylor, 42, for a sizzling performance at Calderdale Pride, with all three ladies looking amazing

The singer shared a throwback selfie of herself on Instagram from more than 15 months ago when she was in “active addition.”

In a lengthy caption, she said she felt she was causing her husband Hugh Hanley and their children Faith, ten, and AJ, eight, “pain” amid her alcohol addiction.

Michelle candidly said she was “dying” but felt “powerless” and “couldn’t stop” until she accepted she was addicted and took a 12-step program.

Gorgeous: Meanwhile, Kelli (R) and Jessica (L) also looked gorgeous in similar black outfits, with the trio also sporting a rainbow embellishment on their ensembles

Her comments came in response to watching Vicky Pattison’s Channel 4 documentary Alcohol, Dad And Me, which looks at her relationship with her father John, who has struggled with alcoholism for much of his life.

Michelle admitted she saw herself in John’s battle with alcoholism when she praised the TV personality, 34, for being “very honest” in her new documentary.

She wrote: ‘This was me more than 15 months ago, in active addiction. As an addict, I couldn’t see the turmoil, pain, and pain I was causing my daughter, husband, and loved ones.

Candid: Michelle Heaton has reflected on her alcohol addiction and shared a selfie of her addiction struggles as she praised Vicky Pattison for being ‘honest’ in her alcohol documentary

Watching @vickypattison’s documentary tonight certainly touches us as a family, but more importantly, documentaries like this one are absolutely necessary to shed light on the disease of addiction and show you that you’re not alone!

‘And I welcome that! If you or someone you love is suffering, there is help. And shows like these help spread the word.

“In MY experience, similar to Vicky’s father’s, I was never in control, I couldn’t stop even if I wanted to. I HATE it, but had to have it. Would die, but couldn’t stop. Could never be honest, with myself or others.

Addiction: The singer took to Instagram to talk about her addiction, saying she was ‘going to die’ but felt ‘powerless’ and ‘couldn’t stop’

‘More than 15 months ago… I started to be honest. I accepted that I was addicted and powerless.

‘In MY experience I have followed a twelve step program.. that is how I am strong today.

‘Today I live a life full of hope, faith and courage.. it is possible… Well done @vickypattison darling very honest xx’

Opening: Her comments came in response to watching Vicky Pattison’s documentary Alcohol, Dad And Me, which looks at her relationship with her alcoholic father John

Commenting on her message, Vicky wrote, “I’m sending you nothing but love my girl.”

Michelle recently celebrated 14 months of sobriety after checking into The Priory last April in a bid to beat her alcohol addiction.

About going to the Priory in April 2021 for four weeks of convalescence, Michelle previously said: ‘I was so scared that day, but I knew I had nothing left. I was trapped within the four walls of my illness with nowhere to go.’