Michelle Heaton showcases her trim physique in a sports bra and leggings in a motivational post

Michelle Heaton showed off her toned figure when she shared a motivational post on her Instagram grid on Thursday.

The Liberty X star, 42, looked fit and healthy as she flexed her muscles while donning a mint green cropped top and black leggings.

Michelle, who has bravely shared her fight against substance abuse, radiated confidence when she told her fans, “Whatever life throws at you, remember, never give up.”

The singer tied her brunette locks off her pretty face as she chose to go makeup-free for the snap.

She wrote: ‘Today I am stronger than yesterday, but weaker than tomorrow….’ [sic].

“Whatever life throws at you, remember never to give up. If we stop at every hurdle, we will never grow.

‘To move forward, to be stronger, to have peace, to have serenity… we have to accept the things we cannot control, control the things we can, and recognize the difference!’

It comes after Michelle candidly looked back on her addiction battle last month when she praised Vicky Pattison for being “very honest” in her new alcohol documentary.

The singer shared a throwback selfie of herself on Instagram from more than 15 months ago when she was in “active addition.”

In a lengthy caption, she said she felt she was causing her husband Hugh Hanley and their children Faith, ten, and AJ, eight, “pain” amid her alcohol addiction.

Michelle candidly said she was “dying” but felt “powerless” and “couldn’t stop” until she accepted she was addicted and took a 12-step program.

Her comments came in response to watching Vicky’s Channel 4 documentary Alcohol, Dad And Me, which looks at her relationship with her father John, who has struggled with alcoholism for much of his life.

Michelle admitted she saw herself in John’s battle with alcoholism when she praised the TV personality, 34, for being “very honest.”

She wrote: ‘This was me more than 15 months ago, in active addiction. As an addict, I couldn’t see the turmoil, pain, and pain I was causing my daughter, husband, and loved ones.

‘More than 15 months ago… I started to be honest. I accepted that I was addicted and powerless.

‘In MY experience I have followed a twelve step program.. that is how I am strong today.

‘Today I live a life full of hope, faith and courage.. it is possible… Well done @vickypattison darling very honest xx’

Commenting on her message, Vicky wrote, “I’m sending you nothing but love my girl.”

Michelle recently celebrated 14 months of sobriety after checking into The Priory last April in a bid to beat her alcohol addiction.

About going to the Priory in April 2021 for four weeks of convalescence, Michelle previously said: ‘I was so scared that day, but I knew I had nothing left. I was trapped within the four walls of my illness with nowhere to go.’