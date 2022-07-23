Michelle Heaton puts on a busty display in floral dress at 101 Dalmatians: A New Musical press night

Michelle Heaton and Amber Davies provided sensational screenings at the press night for 101 Dalmatians: A New Musical in London on Friday.

Singer Michelle, 43, looked stunning in a white floral-print dress, patterned with dark blue and cyan motifs.

She put on a busty show in the mini dress, which featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, accentuated with turquoise details.

The former Liberty member paired the look with a pair of elegant ballet flats and kept her jewelry minimal with a delicate necklace and wristwatch.

Michelle sported a glamorous makeup look, opting for a dewy skin base and a hint of blush on each cheek.

She wore her accentuated caramel locks straight down and completed the outfit with oversized shades.

The brunette beauty joined her adorable daughter Faith, 10 – who looked very sweet in a dark blue sundress with a flowery headband – at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theater event.

Love Island winner Amber Davies was also in attendance, showing off her slim waist and bronzed tan in a creamy wrap dress.

The star – who won the reality dating show with Key Cetinay in 2017 – paired the flowy trumpet-sleeved number with a pair of knee-high boots in puffer fabric.

The 25-year-old West End actress wore a jet black Van Cleef & Arpels necklace to contrast her all-white outfit and style her deep auburn hair in voluminous waves.

She opted for a toned-down makeup look, accentuating her features with a warm brown shade and a soft red-orange lipstick.

Bridgeton’s newest protagonist – Luke Newton – also looked casual when he performed.

The 29-year-old actor – best known for playing Colin in the popular drama of the period – nailed summer chic in a navy blue button-up and white pants.

The star seemed to channel his Regency-era character with stylishly trimmed sideburns and brushing his wavy curls to the side for a tousled look.

Elsewhere, McFly’s Tom Fletcher set up a cozy display with wife Giovanna as the pair rocked matching cheetah-print-adorned ensembles.

While author Giovanna, 37, donned the loud pattern in a chic summer maxi dress, singer Tom, 37, wore it in a pair of dark pink loafers.

The presenter and mother of three paired her look with white lace-up shoes and emphasized her beautiful fresh face with minimal eye makeup.

She wore gold earrings and styled her caramel colored locks in a straightened style.

Amy Hart – who appeared on the fifth series of Love Island – also made an appearance in a dusky all-blue look.

The blonde beauty, 29, stunned in the patterned dress, which featured short puff sleeves and a crew neckline.

The star matched the theme with a bright aquamarine manicure as she grinned at the cameras.

EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite, 51, looked elegant as ever in a black and white ensemble, tied at the waist to show off her silhouette.

The chic polka dot dress, with a flared lace collar, accentuated the summery color of the stunner.

Meanwhile, Claire Sweeney showed off her fun sense of style in a mustard cheetah-printed suit, worn over a silky black blouse and paired with a dainty cross necklace.

The Brookside star, 51, threw some shades over her platinum blonde locks as she posed for photos.

Also in attendance was money-saving expert Martin Lewis—who rocked a dressy look in jeans and a fun patterned shirt—and singer Larissa Eddie, who stunned in a glamorous sleeveless turtleneck dress.

Kieran Hayler – Katie Price’s ex-husband – appeared with his children, Bunny, seven, and Jett, eight.

The sweet family photo showed everyone dressed in breezy white ensembles – perfect for the summer weather,

Kieran, 35, showed off his muscular physique in figure-hugging button-up chinos with straight legs, hugging his kids while smiling for photos.

Meanwhile, actress Lauren Drew looked sensational as she showed off her toned figure in black leather shorts and a lace crop top.

She threw a chic pinstripe blazer over the ensemble and sported a simple glamorous makeup look.

According to the site’s site, the musical adaptation of the classic heartfelt tale that strikes a chord with animal lovers -‘is in the heart of Regent’s Park’ – is ‘packed with puppetry’ and ‘is perfect for a summer’s day’.

