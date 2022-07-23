WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Michelle Heaton puts on a busty display in floral dress at 101 Dalmatians: A New Musical press night

Entertainment
By Merry

Michelle Heaton and Amber Davies provided sensational screenings at the press night for 101 Dalmatians: A New Musical in London on Friday.

Singer Michelle, 43, looked stunning in a white floral-print dress, patterned with dark blue and cyan motifs.

She put on a busty show in the mini dress, which featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, accentuated with turquoise details.

Flower power: Michelle Heaton looked stunning in a summery floral print dress when she appeared at the press night for 101 Dalmatians: A New Musical in London on Friday

Flower power: Michelle Heaton looked stunning in a summery floral print dress when she appeared at the press night for 101 Dalmatians: A New Musical in London on Friday

Stunner: Love Island winner Amber Davies was also in attendance, showing off her slim waist and bronzed tan in a creamy wrap dress

Stunner: Love Island winner Amber Davies was also in attendance, showing off her slim waist and bronzed tan in a creamy wrap dress

The former Liberty member paired the look with a pair of elegant ballet flats and kept her jewelry minimal with a delicate necklace and wristwatch.

Michelle sported a glamorous makeup look, opting for a dewy skin base and a hint of blush on each cheek.

She wore her accentuated caramel locks straight down and completed the outfit with oversized shades.

Wow! Singer Michelle, 43, looked stunning in a white floral-print dress featuring dark blue and cyan motifs

Wow! Singer Michelle, 43, looked stunning in a white floral-print dress featuring dark blue and cyan motifs

Cute! She snuggled up to her adorable daughter Faith, 10 - who looked very sweet in a dark blue sundress styled with a flowery headband - at the Regent's Park Open Air Theater event

Cute! She snuggled up to her adorable daughter Faith, 10 – who looked very sweet in a dark blue sundress styled with a flowery headband – at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theater event

The brunette beauty joined her adorable daughter Faith, 10 – who looked very sweet in a dark blue sundress with a flowery headband – at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theater event.

Love Island winner Amber Davies was also in attendance, showing off her slim waist and bronzed tan in a creamy wrap dress.

The star – who won the reality dating show with Key Cetinay in 2017 – paired the flowy trumpet-sleeved number with a pair of knee-high boots in puffer fabric.

Soft glamour: Amber opted for a toned-down makeup look and accentuated her features with a warm brown shade and a soft red-orange lipstick

Soft glamour: Amber opted for a toned-down makeup look and accentuated her features with a warm brown shade and a soft red-orange lipstick

Glam: The star - who won the reality dating show with Key Cetinay in 2017 - paired the flowy trumpet-sleeved number with a pair of knee-high boots in puffer fabric

Contrasts: The 25-year-old West End actress wore a jet black Van Cleef & Arpels necklace to contrast her all-white outfit and style her deep auburn hair in voluminous waves

Glam: The star – who won the reality dating show with Key Cetinay in 2017 – paired the flowy trumpet-sleeved number with a pair of knee-high boots in puffer fabric

The 25-year-old West End actress wore a jet black Van Cleef & Arpels necklace to contrast her all-white outfit and style her deep auburn hair in voluminous waves.

She opted for a toned-down makeup look, accentuating her features with a warm brown shade and a soft red-orange lipstick.

Bridgeton’s newest protagonist – Luke Newton – also looked casual when he performed.

In character: Bridgeton's newest protagonist - Luke Newton - also cut a nonchalant figure when he appeared

In character: Bridgeton’s newest protagonist – Luke Newton – also cut a nonchalant figure when he appeared

The 29-year-old actor – best known for playing Colin in the popular drama of the period – nailed summer chic in a navy blue button-up and white pants.

The star seemed to channel his Regency-era character with stylishly trimmed sideburns and brushing his wavy curls to the side for a tousled look.

Elsewhere, McFly’s Tom Fletcher set up a cozy display with wife Giovanna as the pair rocked matching cheetah-print-adorned ensembles.

Cozy: Elsewhere, McFly's Tom Fletcher put on a cozy show with wife Giovanna as the pair rocked matching cheetah-print-adorned ensembles

Cozy: Elsewhere, McFly’s Tom Fletcher put on a cozy show with wife Giovanna as the pair rocked matching cheetah-print-adorned ensembles

Beauty in Blue: Amy Hart - who appeared in Love Island's fifth series - also appeared in a dusky, all-blue look

Beauty in Blue: Amy Hart – who appeared in Love Island’s fifth series – also appeared in a dusky, all-blue look

While author Giovanna, 37, donned the loud pattern in a chic summer maxi dress, singer Tom, 37, wore it in a pair of dark pink loafers.

The presenter and mother of three paired her look with white lace-up shoes and emphasized her beautiful fresh face with minimal eye makeup.

She wore gold earrings and styled her caramel colored locks in a straightened style.

Loud: Meanwhile, Claire Sweeney showed her fun sense of style in a mustard cheetah-printed suit, worn over a silky black blouse and paired with a dainty cross necklace

All smiles: The Brookside star, 51, threw some shades over her platinum blonde locks as she posed for photos

Loud: Meanwhile, Claire Sweeney showed her fun sense of style in a mustard cheetah-printed suit, worn over a silky black blouse and paired with a dainty cross necklace

Elegant: EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite, 51, looked as elegant as ever in a black and white ensemble, tied at the waist to show off her silhouette

Elegant: EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite, 51, looked as elegant as ever in a black and white ensemble, tied at the waist to show off her silhouette

Amy Hart – who appeared on the fifth series of Love Island – also made an appearance in a dusky all-blue look.

The blonde beauty, 29, stunned in the patterned dress, which featured short puff sleeves and a crew neckline.

The star matched the theme with a bright aquamarine manicure as she grinned at the cameras.

EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite, 51, looked elegant as ever in a black and white ensemble, tied at the waist to show off her silhouette.

The chic polka dot dress, with a flared lace collar, accentuated the summery color of the stunner.

Meanwhile, Claire Sweeney showed off her fun sense of style in a mustard cheetah-printed suit, worn over a silky black blouse and paired with a dainty cross necklace.

Black & White: Singer Larissa Eddie stuns in a glamorous sleeveless turtleneck sweater and white boots

Black & White: Singer Larissa Eddie stuns in a glamorous sleeveless turtleneck sweater and white boots

The Brookside star, 51, threw some shades over her platinum blonde locks as she posed for photos.

Also in attendance was money-saving expert Martin Lewis—who rocked a dressy look in jeans and a fun patterned shirt—and singer Larissa Eddie, who stunned in a glamorous sleeveless turtleneck dress.

Kieran Hayler – Katie Price’s ex-husband – appeared with his children, Bunny, seven, and Jett, eight.

Family Fun: Kieran Hayler - who is Katie Price's ex-husband - appeared with his kids, Bunny, seven, and Jett, eight

Family Fun: Kieran Hayler – who is Katie Price’s ex-husband – appeared with his kids, Bunny, seven, and Jett, eight

Muscles: Kieran, 35, showed off his muscular physique in a slim-fitting button-up chinos with straight legs

Muscles: Kieran, 35, showed off his muscular physique in a slim-fitting button-up chinos with straight legs

The sweet family photo showed everyone dressed in breezy white ensembles – perfect for the summer weather,

Kieran, 35, showed off his muscular physique in figure-hugging button-up chinos with straight legs, hugging his kids while smiling for photos.

Meanwhile, actress Lauren Drew looked sensational as she showed off her toned figure in black leather shorts and a lace crop top.

She threw a chic pinstripe blazer over the ensemble and sported a simple glamorous makeup look.

According to the site’s site, the musical adaptation of the classic heartfelt tale that strikes a chord with animal lovers -‘is in the heart of Regent’s Park’ – is ‘packed with puppetry’ and ‘is perfect for a summer’s day’.

Stunner: Meanwhile, actress Lauren Drew looked sensational as she showed off her toned figure in black leather shorts and a lace crop top

Stunner: Meanwhile, actress Lauren Drew looked sensational as she showed off her toned figure in black leather shorts and a lace crop top

Casual: Also in attendance was money-saving expert Martin Lewis - who rocked a dressy look in jeans and a fun patterned shirt

Casual: Also in attendance was money-saving expert Martin Lewis – who rocked a dressy look in jeans and a fun patterned shirt

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Ricky Martin performs at The Hollywood…

Merry

Carol Vorderman and son Cameron head to…

Merry

Joy Corrigan shows off her jaw-dropping…

Merry
1 of 2,355

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More