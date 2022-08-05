Michelle Collins ‘to marry her toyboy fiancé Mike Davidson, 38, next week’

Michelle Collins is reportedly set to marry her toyboy fiancé Mike Davidson next week.

The former EastEnders actress, 60, and Mike, who is 22 years younger than 38, will say ‘I do’ on Wednesday.

Soap star Michelle confirmed the news by sharing an image from a friend’s account on her Instagram Stories, showing the screen star sipping champagne with the caption: “The bride to be @michellecollins.”

Wedding Bells: Michelle Collins, 60, is reportedly set to wed her toyboy fiancé Mike Davidson, 38, next week

She told their friends that they no longer see the point of waiting as they have been dating for ten years, according to The sun.

A source told her friends: ‘We know it’s late but we’ve been together for 10 years and what’s the point of waiting.

“We thought life was too short and we want to see and celebrate all our friends.”

Nuptials: The former EastEnders actress and Mike, who is 22 years younger, will say ‘I do’ on Wednesday

Happy news: Soap star Michelle confirmed the news by sharing an image from a friend’s account on her Instagram Stories

It is rumored that after the ceremony, guests will be met at a reception at a split-level private bar in north London, which features a pub with a Venetian chandelier and a heated roof terrace.

MailOnline has reached out to a representative for Michelle for further comment.

Michelle revealed on social media in April that Mike had asked the question while hiking Temescal Canyon in Los Angeles — a decade after the couple first met.

She told her Instagram followers: ‘So this happened in #la, he got on his knees while we were on top of #temescalcanyon, basically no one else around us.

‘It’s #beautfiul and I’m #happy #10years in April, it’s about time I think (sic).’

Proposal: Michelle revealed on social media in April that Mike had asked the question while hiking Temescal Canyon in Los Angeles — a decade after the couple first met

The actress previously lashed out at critics of the duo’s 22-year age difference and was frustrated at being branded a “cougar.”

Michelle – who has also appeared on Coronation Street and Doctor Who – said in 2018: “Mike is 22 years younger than me and I am considered a predator. It drives me crazy. People call him my toyboy beau. He’s almost 35, for God’s sake.

He recently turned to me and said, “I’m definitely not still your toyboy, am I?”

“I’m laughing about it now, but it’s annoying. And I hate that word cougar. I can not stand it. I find it so humiliating. A cougar is a predator that roams around looking for young meat. I’m certainly not like that.’