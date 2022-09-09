Michelle Collins, 60, showcases her SECOND wedding outfit a month after marrying her toyboy lover

<!–

She tied the knot with her toyboy lover Mike Davidson in August.

And EastEnders star Michelle Collins, 60, took to Instagram Friday to offer fans a glimpse of herself in a second bridal look she donned for the evening celebrations.

The former soap star, best known for playing Cindy Beale, was seen in a chic white jumpsuit when she tied the knot at Islington Town Hall last month, before slipping into a more traditional ensemble as she danced the night away.

Second look: EastEnders star Michelle Collins, 60, shows off her SECOND wedding dress on Instagram on Friday (pictured with her cousin Jack)

Aunt: Posing on the dance floor next to her cousin Jack Graham, she wrote: ‘#happybirthday Jack, my beautiful #cousin! #wedding day have fun tonight’

The plunging fishtail dress featured delicate lace leaves and hugged every inch of her incredible figure.

Michelle chose a radiant makeup palette as her blonde locks fell to her shoulders in a gentle wave.

Posing on the dance floor next to her cousin Jack Graham, she wrote: ‘#happybirthday Jack, my dear #cousin! #wedding day have fun tonight’.

Wedding day: The former soap star was seen in a chic white jumpsuit as she tied the knot at Islington town hall last month (pictured) before slipping into a more traditional ensemble for the evening celebrations

The wedding saw the happy couple covered in confetti as they exited City Hall, with Michelle wearing a flower garland on her head.

Mike, 38, reflected her style in a white jacket he wore over a black shirt and black pants.

Michelle’s former co-star Adam Woodyatt, who played Cindy’s ex-husband on EastEnders, was also in attendance.

It comes after the star admitted she “never thought she would actually get married.”

She said OKAY! Magazine she found the day particularly emotional because her late mother Mary — who died last year after a two-year battle with cancer — wasn’t there.

When she admitted that her beau didn’t actually want to get married, she also revealed that her daughter Maia, 25, who she shares with ex-partner Fabrizio Tassalini, was also unable to attend because she was “gone”.

Michelle said: “It was very emotional because, as Michael said in his speech, we lost a lot of people and there were a lot of people who couldn’t be there.

‘We had a picture of’ [Mary] in the registry office next to the celebrant and she was also there at the party.

Heartbreaking: The actress said she found the day particularly emotional since her late mother Mary (left) – who died last year after a two-year battle with cancer – wasn’t there

‘And we had a loop of pictures and she was in a lot of them. I know she would have been very proud and we did it in Islington, where we come from.’

Michelle and Mike started dating in late 2012, after being set up by Michelle’s niece, who is said to have worked for Mike in a store.

Soap star Michelle confirmed her engagement to Mike in April by sharing an image from a friend’s account on her Instagram Stories.

The photo showed the on-screen star sipping champagne with the caption: ‘The bride to be @michellecollins.’

According to The suna source told her friends, “We know it’s late, but we’ve been together for 10 years and what’s the point of waiting.

“We thought life was too short and we want to see and celebrate all our friends.”