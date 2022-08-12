Michelle Branch has been arrested for domestic violence after slapping husband Patrick Carney

Singer Michelle Branch was arrested on August 11 for domestic violence after allegedly beating her husband Patrick Carney after news of the couple’s split.

Branch, 39, was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee around 3 a.m. Thursday after police received a call about a possible domestic disturbance, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told DailyMail.com.

The 39-year-old had admitted to punching the Black Keys drummer about twice in the face before police arrived. She was held on $1,000 bail and was later released for breastfeeding her six-month-old daughter, Willie Paquet Carney.

In her mugshot, Branch can be seen with a red patch of birthmark under her eye, which she is known for covering up often.

No visible injuries were seen on Carney, 42, according to TMZ.

Branch was 18 years old when her music career took off. She grew up quickly when she released her debut album The Spirit Room in August 2001, which featured her first hits Everywhere, All You Wanted and Goodbye to You.

Carney joined Branch’s success when he produced her 2017 album Hopeless Romantic and they began dating while putting the album together.

Branch will appear in court on Nov. 7 on her domestic violence charges.

Michelle Branch was arrested on August 11 for domestic violence after allegedly beating her husband Patrick Carney at a home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Branch was taken to the police station around 4 a.m., the Davidson County Sheriff told DailyMail.com. Branch was held on $1,000 bail that was later paid.

The arrest comes after the couple announced their separation after three years of marriage.

Branch previously said she “completely pulled the rug out from under her” in a statement announcing her split from Carney, obtained by People.

“Saying I’m absolutely devastated isn’t even close to how I feel about myself and my family. The rug has been completely pulled from under me and now I have to figure out how to proceed,” she said in her statement. “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

After three years of marriage, the duo announced their separation. The two share two children, including a newborn

The duo is pictured above with their son, Rhys, before the birth of their daughter in February 2022. The couple suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

Michelle met Patrick, a music producer and drummer for The Black Keys, at a Grammy party in 2015. Shortly after the duo began dating and welcomed a son, Rhys James, in August 2018.

The two tied the knot in April 2019 and welcomed their second child in February 2022 after a miscarriage in 2020.

Before her relationship with Carney, Michelle was married to bassist Teddy Landau. They share 17-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle Landau.

Landau was a bassist in Branch’s band before the two married in 2004.

The singer divorced Landau in 2014 and the divorce was finalized in 2015, the same year she met Carney at a Grammy party.

Happy family: The couple, who married in April 2019, share three-year-old son Rhys James Carney, and Branch also shares 16-year-old daughter Owen with ex-husband Teddy Landau

Michelle met Patrick, a music producer and drummer for The Black Keys, at a Grammy party in 2015; pictured 2016. The two didn’t bond in 2019, following the birth of their son, Rhys James

Debut: Branch broke into the music scene at age 18 with her debut studio album The Spirit Room, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2021

After releasing the Spirit Room in 2001 – which featured her hits, Everywhere, All You Wanted and Goodbye to You – Branch continued to strive in her career.

She also released Hotel Paper in 2003 and the country album Stand Still, Look Pretty as part of the duo The Wreckers with Jessica Harp.

Branch also released the 2010 EP Everything Comes and Goes and the 2017 album Hopeless Romantic.

Her next album, The Trouble With Fever, will be released on September 16, 2022.

Michelle has received Grammy recognition over the years for her work.

She won a Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for her 2003 song with Santana, The Game Of Love. In total, Michelle has received four Grammy nods, including her win for The Game Of Love.