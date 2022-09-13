Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney pause their divorce to see if they can reconcile in six months

<!–

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney have reconciled a month after she filed for divorce to end their three-year marriage after allegations of cheating.

The Ohio-born 42-year-old and the Arizona-born 39-year-old — who were married to other people when they met at a Grammy Awards party in 2015 — have put their separation on hold for the next six months, according to Radar Online.

“I wouldn’t even call Patrick my ex yet,” Michelle said News week on Sept 2. “We’re, you know, we’re working through it day by day.”

Branch and Carney, who are both touring this fall, are moving in together again and undergoing counseling sessions in an effort to mend their broken bond.

The divorce decision came a month after the Grammy winner was arrested for hitting the five-time Grammy winner “once or twice” at their Nashville home after they accused him of cheating.

Michelle’s domestic violence charges were finally dropped at the request of the state on August 24 Billboard.

The musical power couple welcomed their second child – daughter Willie Jacquet – just seven months ago.

Branch and Patrick are also parents to four-year-old son Rhys James and she mothered 17-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle during her 10-year marriage to bassist Teddy Landau (19 years her senior), which ended in 2015.

I’m A Man singer’s fourth studio album The Trouble With Fever (co-produced by Carney) is out this Friday, and she kicks off the coinciding eight-day tour this Thursday at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston.

Meanwhile, the Black Keys drummer will next perform September 23-24 at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas before heading to the Mempho Music Festival in Memphis from September 30 to October 2.

Hit the Road: Branch’s fourth studio album The Trouble With Fever (co-produced by Carney) is out this Friday, and she kicks off the coinciding eight-day tour this Thursday at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club.