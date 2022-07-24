Michaela Coel turns heads in an edgy leather mini dress at Comic-Con in San Diego

Michaela Coel caught the eye at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday when she joined Marvel’s Black Panther panel.

The actress, 34, looked stunning in an edgy black leather mini dress paired with matching thigh-high boots.

She wore a glamorous makeup look with a glossy nude lip and styled her raven locks in several short braids.

Michaela appeared in good spirits when it was revealed she’s coming to the world of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to an announcement on the Marvel panel before Comic-Con on Saturday.

The character she will play in the upcoming movie is Aneka, a combat instructor for the Dora Milaje.

She previously played and created Chewing Gum and had small roles in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Black Mirror before her breakthrough role in I May Destroy You.

The teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released Saturday during Comic-Con International’s third day.

The new clip saw some of the first film’s stars, including Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira, face a series of new adversaries laying siege to the titular land.

The teaser poster for the feature film, which was also directed by Ryan Coogler, was also posted to Disney’s official Instagram account on Saturday afternoon.

Several scenes from the nation of Wakanda are shown, and Letitia Wright’s Shuri and Angela Bassett’s Ramonda are also featured.

Development of a sequel to the original Black Panther shortly after the release of the original, which premiered in 2018.

Numerous cast members from the first film expressed interest in returning for a sequel, though plans were complicated when Boseman tragically died of colon cancer in August 2020.

It was later confirmed that there would be plans for a sequel and that the late actor’s role would not be recast.

Filming on the project began in June of last year and continued until the crew finished last March.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11, 2022.