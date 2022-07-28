Michael who? Pip Edwards seen for first time since ex Michael Clarke debuted his new relationship

Her ex Michael Clarke has moved on with Jasmine Yarbrough’s lookalike sister Jade.

But Pip Edwards seemed unconcerned when she left her PE Nation office in Sydney on Thursday.

Owning her own brand—a cropped sweater that showed off her navy blue and red striped crop top paired with white and cream jeans—Pip got a spring in her stride as she sauntered alongside her business partner Claire Tregoning.

Claire opted for a livelier ensemble; wearing a bright orange button-up shirt and matching flare pants.

The pair surpassed their looks with stylish designer sunglasses.

The sighting comes just days after her former on-again, off-again boyfriend Michael debuted his new relationship.

The 41-year-old cricketer is currently in a relationship with Jade Yarbrough, the younger sister of Karl Stefanovic’s wife, Jasmine (née Yarbrough).

The new couple got caught Sydney Airport, late night check-in for a business class flight with Emirates.

Pip had a spring in her step as she sauntered alongside her business partner Claire Tregoning

They set off together to enjoy a romantic getaway abroad in Europe.

Rumors that the pair is an item went viral last week.

Jade and Michael are said to have met through Jade’s brother-in-law Karl Stefanovic.

The single father of one is also close friends with the husband of Jade’s business partner.

Cricketer Michael is dating Jasmine Yarbrough’s younger sister Jade after his split from Pip Edwards, according to reports

Jade and Michael are said to have met through Karl Stefanovic, Jade’s brother-in-law. Jade and Jasmine are pictured

The Daily Telegraph reported that Michael has become “really fond” of Jade, 30, in recent weeks.

In June, the batter stepped out with Jasmine and Today show star Karl at a charity event to raise money for hospital equipment, sharing a photo of the trio together.

Michael had a high profile relationship with Pip, which first ended in February last year after dating for a few months.

Pip and Michael’s relationship began in June 2020 following his divorce from wife Kyly Clarke, which they announced four months earlier. After parting ways with Pip in February, the couple rekindled their romance in October, but broke up again in December.

As for Jade, the interior designer and stylist had a long-standing relationship with Andrew Leece, but she last posted about him online in January.